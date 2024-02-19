Eat More Fibre

1. Veggie Vitamins

Well-planned vegetarian and vegan diets can provide most essential nutrients but there are some that may be more difficult to get enough of (such as vitamin B12), or which might be less well-absorbed by the body from plant-based foods (such as iron, zinc and calcium).

Fortified foods (such as fortified breakfast cereals or dairy alternatives) may be useful for providing these nutrients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2. Eat More Fibre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is recommended that adults get 30g of fibre a day, but many of us eat much less than this. To get enough fibre in our diets it is important to include a variety of fibre-providing foods regularly, such as wholemeal bread, wholegrain breakfast cereals, brown pasta or rice, fruit, vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds.

3. Be savvy in the supermarket!

If you don’t have a plan of attack, you may be tempted to throw any thing in your trolley! Plan your meals and make a list before you go shopping.

You could always go shopping with a friend so you can split bulk-buy discounts between you – you’ll save the money but won’t end up wasting anything. And:

4. Check sell-by dates

Supermarkets reduce prices on products that are close to their sell by date and this can be a great way of picking up bargains

5. Cut the Waste

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food waste is a big problem. 30% of the food produced is wasted, with serious repercussions for the environment.

In fact, if food waste was a country, it would be the 3rd largest emitter of greenhouse gasses after China and the USA. Reducing waste in your household is simple: freeze anything you can’t eat while it’s fresh and, where possible, buy loose produce so you can select the exact amount that you need.

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

Instagram: @eatsmartsheffield