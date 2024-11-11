Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Small Steps

Cut down a little bit on things, you probably won’t even notice.

Have one scoop of ice-cream instead of two, go for a regular portion of fries instead of a large, or a small milkshake instead of a medium.

Eat slowly and wait. You’ll probably find you are just as satisfied with the smaller portion but you’ll have saved yourself a lot of calories (and money!).

2. Eat More Fibre

Adults should be having 30g of fibre a day; many of us are not getting enough.

There is strong evidence that eating plenty of fibre is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer. Choosing foods with fibre also makes us feel fuller and keeps our digestive system healthy.

3. Grown Your Own

You may want to try growing your own fruit & veg to cut down on your supermarket bills.

Home-grown produce tastes so much better as it can be cooked within minutes of harvesting, there are no ‘food miles’ involved, and you’ll also be able to ensure that your food is grown with limited chemical inputs.

4. Choose well, save the planet!

Through our eating choices we all have the power to make a difference to the planet.

The production of 1 kg of beef for example is connected to the emission of 34.5 kg of CO2, the same as driving a car for approximately 181 miles! On the other hand, the impact of 1kg of fruit is roughly 0.44 kg of CO2, the same as driving just 2.3 miles.

5. Get Seasonal

As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, we all enjoy tucking into warming dishes of food.

Hearty stews, bakes and soups can all be made from the seasonal veg that you can harvest or buy at this time of year. Think cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, parsnips, and of course… pumpkins!

