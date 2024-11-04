This week’s five top tips focus on traditional Bonfire Night food! Bonfire Night (or ‘Guy Fawkes Night’) of course refers to the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to blow up the House of Lords in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual bonfires supposedly started as an annual commemoration that the plot was foiled and King James survived. But as well as the bonfires and fireworks, we all like the food - hearty and comforting, ideal for these cold, dark nights…

1 Jacket Potatoes

There’s no food more synonymous with Bonfire Night than jacket potatoes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cafe in Tollcross was approved despite objections from locals. Stock photo of a baked potato.

Historically, in the mid-19th century, jacket potatoes were sold on the streets by hawkers during the autumn and winter months and, in London, it was estimated that some 10 tons of baked potatoes were sold each day by this method! Common fillings include cheese, beans, tuna mayo or chilli.

2 Soup

Nothing is more perfect to eat on a cold night in front of the bonfire than a large mug of warming soup. Soups can be made well in advance, then heated beforehand, and transported in a thermos.

And there is an endless variety to choose from – we like pumpkin, butternut squash or leek and potato – yum!

3 Sausages

Bangers and mash are quite delicious, as well as a quintessential British food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thick, fat, sizzling sausages with creamy mash, veg, and lashings of onion gravy make this dish the perfect comfort food for bonfire night.

4 Shepherd’s Pie

A perfect bonfire night food if you are feeding a crowd. A savoury mixture of lamb and veg, it’s topped with mashed potatoes and baked until a crispy, golden crust forms.

For a meatless version, try a vegetarian shepherd’s pie using or if you’d rather use ground beef instead of lamb, a cottage pie is a similar recipe.

5 Sweet Treats

Another fabulous Bonfire night food is Yorkshire Parkin, a cake traditionally made of oatmeal and black treacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or why not treat yourself to a toffee apple or some toasted marshmallows?

For more top tips, food facts & recipes: Twitter: @eatsmartsheff Facebook: @eatsmartsheff Instagram: @eatsmartsheff Website: Home - eatsmartsheffield.co.uk Or email: [email protected]