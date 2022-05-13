Favourite Things: Ellen fell head over heels in love with Sheffield

She moved to Sheffield from a council estate in West Yorkshire at the age of 18 for a one year journalism course at Norton College, fell head over heels in love with the city and never left.

The now 35-year-old has just launched her own freelance business, Edit Sheffield, which offers content, editorial, social media and publicity services.

She lives in Greystones with her husband Liam, two-year-old daughter Emilia and their aloof but handsome cat, Leo.Visit editsheffield.co.ukThe Royal Hallamshire Hospital

Ellen and her daughter Emilia eating out at the Riverside Kitchen in Hathersage.

Hospitals aren’t often top of the list when it comes to Favourite Things but the Hallamshire will always have a soft spot in my heart.It’s been ten years this September since I was admitted with swollen optic nerves following a regular eye test. A week later I was shaking on a trolley as they wheeled me down for a 13-hour surgery to remove a life-threatening brain tumour - thankfully all went well.

Every time I spot the hospital towering over the Sheffield skyline I think about how incredibly talented and kind my neurosurgeon Thomas Carroll and all the staff were.

I didn’t know that Sheffield is a neurological centre of excellence until I really needed it.Hillsborough Leisure Centre

My little girl is a real water baby and she loves going swimming here. After spending so much of her early life in lockdown, I’ll never take our days out for granted.

Edo Sushi in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

We always wave hello to the ‘Bertie’ character on the side of the Bassett’s factory before we go inside. It’s now owned by a global firm of course but it all started in Sheffield and it is a sweet little nod to history.

After an hour of splashing we head to Hillsborough Park for a coffee and a juice at the new Depot Bakery cafe which has brought a new lease of life to the park.Sheffield events

Being a local journalist gives you a priceless insight into how much is going on and Sheffield has a simply staggering number of events taking place - it’s hard to choose what to do.

I was wowed by the first Bloomin Marvellous gardening show in the Peace Gardens last weekend, it was brilliant for families, and I can't wait to see Pete McKee’s new show at the Millennium Gallery from tomorrow.

One of my first clients at Edit Sheffield is the Migration Matters arts festival (from June 17-25 this year) and it has been eye-opening to see how much work goes on behind the scenes to stage this vibrant celebration. The lineup was announced on Monday and there are 50 events taking place so we’ve a busy few weeks coming up!You also can’t beat the Peddler street food market in Kelham for a feast of flavours from indie traders.Food and drink

One of my favourite journalism roles was being a Telegraph food and drink writer a few years back. Since then the scene has just rocketed - my mental list of places to try keeps getting ever longer.

In my opinion Edo does the best sushi in Sheffield, the Korean fried chicken at Yoki in the Kommune food hall on Angel Street is to die for and the Dysh cafe on Ecclesall Road serves great brunch options on the most addictive potato ‘tots’ ever.The staff at Dysh are amazing with Emilia and they are getting well known for their decadent gluten free cakes such as salted caramel brownies.Top of the list of places to try are the Crumb bakery near Millhouses Park, the new Zaap Thai on Ecclesall Road and Native seafood restaurant on Gibraltar Street.So many eateries, so little time…

Running

Sheffield isn’t designed for running, really. But the many Parkrun events are the best way to start a Saturday.I mainly do the Endcliffe Park route now and often with an increasingly heavy running buggy - no matter how hard it feels, the afterglow is always worth it.

One of my favourite solo routes is along the Sheffield Round Walk route up to Ringinglow, past beautiful waterfalls, stunning countryside and yes, some pretty steep gradients too.

The view from the top, heading back down past the Norfolk Arms pub, shows Sheffield centre laid out before you.

Independent businesses

When I think about why I fell so hard for Sheffield, independent businesses are a big part of the attraction.