Paul Heritage, owner and head coach of Just4Keepers, has raised enough money to purchase five portable defibrillators, which retail at £1,045 each.

In a Facebook post, goalkeeper coach Paul said: “I am delighted to announce that after a busy period of fundraising and amazing support from students, their families and local businesses, I am in a position to be able to donate five portable defibrillators to grassroot football teams within South Yorkshire.

Goalkeeper coach Paul Heritage is offering free defibrillators to football clubs

“If your club does not already have a defibrillator, and would like to be considered to receive one from me, please register your interest.

“Please tag and share with any clubs who you think may be interested.”

This comes after Danish footballer Christian Erikson collapsed in June 2021, having suffered a cardiac arrest, and had to be resuscitated via a defibrillator on the pitch during a Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Paul has had over 30 years of playing and coaching experience, signed for teams including Sheffield United, Barnsley and Carlisle before having to take early retirement due to an injury.

He now coaches at grassroots and also at professional club level with Barnsley FC.

In 2010, he started Just4Keepers, a successful goalkeeping school franchise which runs across South Yorkshire.

Imparting his goalkeeping wisdom, over 50 of his students have gone on to join professional academies and regional training Centres.