The kids came home from school and said, “Do you know about greenhouse gases, Grandma? They are causing global warming” and I thought, wow, what kids talk about at school has really changed since I was a kid.

Sometimes I lie in bed worrying about their future, and what this increasingly hot world will mean for them. It's difficult because many people feel powerless, that there isn't anything they can do about it. But there are quite a few things that would help, and the biggest difference that most people can make is to cut down on how much meat they eat, because the meat industry is one of the biggest contributors to the climate emergency.

This is because growing feed for the animals means more land is deforested, and it’s a very inefficient use of the land compared to growing crops, uses loads of water that is increasingly in short supply, creates waste that can pollute the rivers, and creates a lot of methane, from manure and animal farting, which is one of the strongest greenhouse gases. This causes global warming.

Cutting down the amount of meat in your diet is a win-win-win; because ALSO it’s really good for your health, including a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, some cancers and mental ill-health. Also, it's good for your wallet.

Zeds

So, how to go about that?

Start gradually and make it easy. Talk to the other people in your house and agree on what you could all manage, e.g. 'Veggie Monday’ or ‘Fibre Friday’. That makes it much easier to get into a new habit.

Make it fun. Experiment with plant-based recipes. There are plenty of vegetarian recipes online.

Make it satisfying and rewarding. You may start to feel better in yourself and you can feel good about taking back control, away from the big food companies that are often encouraging you to eat poor quality food.

If you are looking for more guidance, the online Sheffield Directory offers free courses across the City, for example, in a ‘family programme’ that will also address healthy eating.

Sheffield Foodworks in Upperthorpe, Sharrow and Handsworth can provide healthy and cheap food.

So how about giving it a go and cutting down on your meat?