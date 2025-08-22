On August 10, I joined the “Reclaim Our Moors” walk on Moscar Moor. This is an annual event which precedes the “Glorious 12th, or the Inglorious 12th as I prefer to call it, the start of the season when people pay £2000 each for the “privilege” of shooting red grouse.

On the Grouse Moor, what was most noticeable was the lack of wildlife. Not a bird in the sky and hardly any insects either. We didn’t even spot any grouse.

Maggie explained how the owner of the Moor, the absentee landlord, the Duke of Rutland, claims around £200,000 a year from the Government to manage the moor. This work doesn’t benefit wildlife. It's to benefit the grouse shooting industry. The work includes heather burning, which creates new green shoots that the grouse like to eat. Reclaim Our Moors has offered the Duke of Rutland £1 to buy the Moor, as they campaign to bring it back into public ownership.

A petition to ban grouse shooting recently gained more than 100,000 signatures, forcing a debate in Parliament, which was held last month in one of the meeting rooms. Sadly, only one MP, Olivia Blake, opposed grouse shooting. She was opposed not just by the opposition but by a fellow Labour MP.

Opposing Grouse Shooting on Moscar Moor

Sarah, from Parents for Future, explained how a moorland burn in October 2023 caused thick smoke to blanket Sheffield. The incident exposed her young daughter and much of the population of Sheffield to air pollution five times the legal limit, a particularly dangerous situation for vulnerable groups like asthmatics. This harmful practice is an unacceptable risk to children's health.

Charlie from Protect the Wild explained that the red grouse is found only in the UK. Grouse shooting has been so normalised that the shooting industry successfully "othered" certain birds by calling them "game birds," removing them from the public's perception of protected wildlife.

Charlie concluded, “You cannot accept licensing. You cannot accept the smoke. You want the land back. And at the same time, I make a plea for all of us to remember, at the centre of this storm is a bird that is found nowhere else in the world but here in the British Isles, and that is the red grouse.”