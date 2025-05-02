Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-five scientists, including biochemists, mathematicians, physicists, and ecologists, have published a book to explain what led them to become climate activists. They weave the science that motivated their actions into powerful human stories.

One such scientist is Aaron Thierry PhD, known to many here because he founded the Sheffield group of Extinction Rebellion, calling a meeting at the Red Deer pub in 2019. Aaron researched the rapidly thawing permafrost in the far north of Canada. His studies made him acutely aware of the harm being done to the Earth’s life support systems. With such knowledge comes responsibility and Aaron became a passionate advocate for environmental and social justice. His chapter details how he overcame his anxiety to take part in civil disobedience by glueing himself to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy building.

Last week I attended the book launch and met some of the other authors. Jen Murphy, who is a science teacher read from her chapter which recalls a Y7 lesson about climate change and the reaction of one of her students who was distressed by the lack of Government action. “He feels the climate crisis like we should all feel the climate crisis. Raw, honest, terrifying.”

We also heard Abi Perrin, a life scientist, reading about her arrest; Sophie Paul, a hydrogeologist, describing the genesis of the Community Energy Project at Caversham Weir on the River Thames, and Emma Smart, a marine biologist, read about her arrest, imprisonment and decision to go on hunger strike.

Scientists Emma, Jen, Sophie and Abi at the book launch

Caroline Lucas noted that this is a dangerous book because it is impossible to read it and not feel moved to stand up, speak out and take urgent action. What has our society come to when politicians and business leaders choose to ignore the warnings of the world's scientists and continue on the road to extinction? Why are extremely well-educated, peaceful, upright members of our society risking their careers and even going to prison in order to alert us of the extremely dangerous road we are on? And why do politicians like Trump, Farage and Baddenoch get away with talking dangerous nonsense about climate change and still be reported in the media as credible and worthy?

Please read this book and act accordingly.