Both Sheffield and Rotherham Councils have recently elected a Reform Councillor in by-elections. It’s understandable that electors want to protest against the Labour Government that continues to punish the poor while refusing to increase taxes on those who can afford them, especially the millionaires and billionaires. But voters are being deceived if they think Reform have the answers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first thing voters need to understand is where Reforms' money comes from. Reform accepted over £2 million from fossil fuel interests, climate deniers, and polluters since the 2019 Election. This amounts to over 90% of Reform's donations.

Reform pretend to be championing working-class communities when in fact they are working for the oil companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform moan about the boats and immigration, wrongly blaming all society’s ills on those fleeing from wars, droughts and floods, while also attacking Net Zero and all the policies that would help reduce the effects of climate breakdown.

Reform's deputy leader, Richard Tice, announced their intention to scrap Contracts for Difference (CfD) if they win an election. This policy would create significant uncertainty for companies that invest in renewables.

This is particularly concerning for East Yorkshire, a region with a strong clean energy sector. Major employers like Siemens Gamesa have a large presence in Hull, and the area is home to some of the world's biggest offshore wind farms.

If all the offshore wind projects supported by CfD auctions had to be replaced with gas and nuclear generation, as Reform threaten, Aurora Energy report that it would raise the cost of energy by £10bn (in 2022 prices) over the next decade. How is this going to help voters who are already struggling to pay their energy bills?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBI Economics estimates that across the UK, 273,000 people are employed in net-zero businesses directly and an additional 678,000 across supply chains. Reform UK’s anti-net-zero policies will put these jobs at risk, greatly increasing unemployment.

In the Mail on Sunday, Richard Tice falsely claimed gas is cheaper than renewables, that returning to fossil fuels will create jobs, and pretends that renewables were responsible for the recent power failures in Spain and Portugal. He has nothing to say about the consequences of climate breakdown, which affect the poorest first.

Please don’t be fooled by these charlatans.