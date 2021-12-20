Editor: Why we need a sparkling Christmas more than ever

Phillip Gratton and his wife Sarah have spent more than 60 hours transforming their family home at Meadowhe

And yesterday, about three weeks behind schedule, I was up a ladder hanging the lights to add a bit of festive cheer outside as well as in.

Of course, I’m not the only one. In streets across our city householders have been making their homes sparkle since the end of November.

For a lot of you, it’s not just lights either. There are also the inflatable snowmen and Father Christmases, Santa Stop Here signs and fake snow machines to bring some much-needed festive cheer for the neighbours and those passing by.

Over the weekend we took a tour of one of Sheffield’s most Christmassy streets – the popular Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore. There, residents have been going out of their way to light up their homes and the trees which line the street for many years, and along with plenty of other families, it’s become a must-see place to visit as part of our annual Christmas schedule.

Christmas comes in the darkest time of the year in the UK. It’s very different for friends living over the other side of the world – I can’t quite imagine what it’s like to wake up on December 25 to baking temperatures and bright sun.

But for us, tomorrow is the shortest day and longest night.

It made me recall words that many of us will hear this Christmas if we go along to a carol service about light shining in the darkness. And I know that at the moment especially, we need a bit of light and sparkle in what has been a very dark period.

I wonder how we can bring light into the darkness this Christmas.

Those decorations on Abbeydale Park Rise, displays like Philip and Sarah Gratton’s in Woodseats and other homes all over the city definately help to lift spirits and literally bring light.

But it’s also about bringing a bit of joy to those around us. To friends, family and neighbours who – maybe because of Covid – will be spending Christmas alone.