Editor: Take a stroll through Sheffield’s history​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

During the pandemic we were all encouraged to get out on our daily exercise and possibly discovered many areas of our communities which we had never been to before.

For me there were roads we walked down that we may have never noticed before, especially when driving by in the car.

And there were footpaths we didn't even know existed before we tried to find a different route to take on our daily stroll.

Another opportunity to seek out new parts of the city came for us last summer, thanks to the Beat the Streets game.

Boxes were set up on lamp posts and signs across the city and children were encouraged to track them down using a map and register points with their card.

One place we ended up visiting as part of the game was Broomhill with its tree-lined streets and grand houses – some of which had seen better days and lost their grandeur.

As we tried to spot the ‘beat boxes’ it was a great opportunity to also spot some hidden gems of properties which had stood the test of time.

Over the past months, a favourite part of The Star for me has been David Walsh's weekly Restorations feature telling us about a huge variety of buildings in our city and how they are being restored to their former glory.

There are so many buildings in Sheffield ranging from industrial to residential and historic to modern.

It can be a minefield when people want to renovate buildings or maybe redevelop them while keeping to planning guidelines and retaining the history and heritage of the property and its surroundings.

And when owners or developers decide it is time to bring the bulldozers in, that unsurprisingly brings differering views –the Tap & Tankard in the city centre and The Plough at Crosspool spring to mind.

As we look to the future it’s vital that we keep an eye on the past remembering Sheffield’s past.