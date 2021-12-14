Editor: Downing Street message is one we should listen to

The Prime Minister at 8pm on Sunday

You can imagine that this Sunday he was not impressed when instead of his usual show he found Boris delivering his latest speech to the nation. I’ll leave you to draw the comparisons.

Many of us have been unimpressed by the PM and his government over this last week or two. Stories of Christmas parties have followed his assertion, just last Tuesday, that no new Covid restrictions would be required in the near future, and, prior to that, shocking revelations over the way the UK dealt with the evacuation from Afghanistan.

What was Sunday’s Prime Ministerial message going to be? Would it add to our sense of disbelief at the actions from number 10?

My daughter was convinced that the latest speech from Downing Street was going to cancel Christmas, with family and friends being banished to their own homes leaving the four of us to enjoy the turkey and tinsel alone.

Thankfully it turned out to be a more positive speech about what we could do to help – and one that most of us can buy into.

There will always be some who refuse to be vaccinated – and, unless you make it mandatory, you’re not going to change that. But for the vast majority of us who have no issues with being jabbed, then we can get on with it.

Unlike many countries, there is no scarcity in vaccines, and although we might think that jabs should have been more fairly distributed worldwide, we have them here and so it is vital that we grab hold of the opportunity to protect ourselves and others.

Thankfully, if the queues in Sheffield are anything to go by, it seems that the PM’s message is one that people have taken notice of – I wonder if that would have been the case if he’d have told us not to hold Christmas parties this year.