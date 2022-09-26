Duvet Musings: We can all take inspiration as we face the tough challenges

Graham Moore on the staff roof terrace at Westfield Health

Hopefully the aftermath under a new monarch King Charles III will act as a catalyst for a climate of consideration and thoughtfulness for us as exemplified by our late Queen.

Indeed had we not had those qualities it would have been even harder to cope with our worse peacetime crisis as the pandemic swept the world.

I am reminded of this as I get an invitation for my booster vaccine with coronavirus better contained but not yet beat, and as we have found a reoccurrence always a possibility, motivating us to keep our discipline and follow public health advice as we enter the autumn.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: King Charles III stands vigil beside the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, on September 16, 2022 in London England. (Photo Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We will also face a cost of living crisis where the vulnerable and needy will place additional pressures on them and our ability to support and protect them, necessitating some tough choices to be made, as we found during the pandemic putting lives and livelihoods at risk once again.

There unfortunately will be no quick or easy fixes as the inflation precipitated by the Ukrainian crisis shows no signs of resolution and some tough choices needing to be made at National, Local, Corporate and Individual levels.

With the economy and health being inextricably linked this putting even more pressures on an over stretched NHS facing huge waiting lists, resourcing a new vaccination roll out and not least those that come from additional seasonal ones.

However given recent visits to our local hospitals I am in awe how the staff under these pressures, maintain their courtesy, friendliness and efficiency, as they also face the daily challenges as the rest of us.

We can all take inspiration as we face the tough challenges of the coming months by such dedication as we surely did from the lifetime of service of our late Queen and our King traversing Britain to accept his onerous new responsibilities to both mourn his mother and provide leadership to a grieving nation.

However whatever self doubts we may have, the spirit that served us well during the pandemic will come to fore during the cost of living crisis that will require both creativity and consideration for us to successfully survive.

We have learnt that no one is an island and ever deserving of our care, consideration and kindness.

As Queen Elizabeth II said in our her epic Coronavirus Broadcast if we stick together' We will meet again'