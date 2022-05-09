Crucible theatre Sheffield: Plea to Sean Bean, Brian Blessed, Phil Oakey, Alex Turner, Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley + Ian McMillan

Sumptuous carpets, cathedral like enormity, gigantic doors. And then there’s the seating and the lighting. One light for every seat. A stage that moves up and down in entirety, the actors ascending at any point.

The audience engulfs its actors intertwining in its spectacle. I’ve been in theatres all over the world, The West End, Broadway, Paris – this gem beats them all. I once took a group of kids on a tour of it and found the intricacies underneath in labyrinth. Areas for costume design, lighting, sound.

All the craftsmanship that we so desperately need to continue in craft. It is the beating heart of the city.

The Crucible auditorium

I’ve seen Dominic West, Joseph Fiennes, Ian McDiarmid and Joanna Lumley to mention a few. And then when Ronnie’s in town, the building takes on an extra energy. I’m blessed and proud of this venue but now I’m sad and this is the reason why. In recent years, not as many plays have been put on at the Crucible. It's being side lined deliberately so.

Now there are rumours and talk of pulling it down to get what, a 1,000 more seats in. More money, more profit as if televising snooker events to 50 countries around the world isn’t enough.

Some people really do know the cost of everything and the value of nothing don’t they Oscar.

Numpty tree felling councillors making numpty council decisions to please numpty people who live far, far away and don’t really know this city or this theatre.

So, this is a call to arms. Sean Bean, Brian Blessed, Phil Oakey, Alex Turner, Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley and of course the doyen of South Yorkshire, Ian McMillan, to stop this travesty. It’s a call to arms to the people of South Yorkshire too.

Write to Sheffield council if you don’t won’t this to happen. Inundate them with mail. These are our memories and this is their future.

Two stunning buildings in close proximity which are genius in their own right, not to mention an art deco theatre in Graves Library.