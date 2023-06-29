Speaking at the Northern Powerhouse Education, Employment and Skills Summit held at Sheffield Hallam University, former Brightside MP David (Lord) Blunkett wound up the day’s events with a call for all those involved in promoting the interests of the North to collaborate.

David Blunkett. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images).

He said: “Historically when monarchs in mediaeval times had “trouble" with the North, they paid lip service to greater self-determination and devolution of power. The Council of the North, established in 1484, was such an example, only to be abolished when rebellion had been seen off.

“Today, we've seen the demise of the so-called “Levelling Up" initiative, the cancellation of the eastern leg of HS2, and austerity hitting the North of England the hardest of anywhere in the UK.

“The rise in interest rates, intended to dampen down the economy, also hits the North most severely. Once again, crude measures to deal with inflation are actually intended to take the heat out of London and the South East, whilst leading to the danger of taking the heart out of the North.

“With education standards way below those of London and the South-East, no coherent industrial or social policy and with even something as personal as the recent Birthday Honours going predominantly to the south, any pretence of meaningful support has gone out of the window.

“So, it is down to the elected leadership in the North – mayors, local authority leaders and the heads of key institutions – to step up existing collaboration and build on the strength which partnership brings, spreading best practice and joining up initiatives to create a critical mass for the development of education, skills, investment and research. This will then bring about a dramatic increase in growth and productivity, and preparation for tomorrow's world of technological change.