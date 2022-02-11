Climate change Sheffield: Why we must have a fair transition to net zero

The opening ceremony for COP26

Last year’s COP26 climate conference may not have been ambitious enough but achieving 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2050 will require huge changes, including eliminating the use of oil, gas and coal in our homes, transport, and industry. I am passionate that our transition to net zero, whilst essential, must also be fair. The term ‘fair transition’ is used a lot lately. To me it means as we move to net-zero those who need the most help to make the essential changes, get the most help.

One example is ensuring social housing is well insulated and energy efficient, to reduce wasted energy and household bills. We cannot allow more people to fall into poverty because of these changes and we cannot let those who cannot afford them to be hit with higher bills. Many of the changes we must make will be costly, for lots of people who already struggle to make ends meet it will be impossible to afford without greater support.

Just before COP26 the Government published their plan to get Britain to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Many of the changes laid out in this report will be costly and for lots of people in our city, who already struggle to make ends meet, this will prove difficult to afford without greater support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Furniss MP.

Despite running to over 350 pages, the report scandalously only mentions low-income households a handful of times – leaving huge uncertainty about how millions of people will be able to afford to make the necessary changes.

In fact, many schemes designed to help people access greener technologies whether that be an electric car, or an in-home heat pump are contributions for those who can afford to make large investments. This means that the Government is spending millions on subsidies that those on lower incomes cannot afford to access. This especially worrying as energy and fuel bills are rising sharply. People living in deprived communities risk being left with drafty homes and old, polluting cars whilst those who can afford it can move to greener options with lower running costs.

Something must be done about this. I am starting a campaign to call on the Government to urgently set out how they will support communities like the ones I represent to live greener lives. To start this, I am launching a survey of residents of Brightside and Hillsborough constituency. This survey is designed to build a picture of what the biggest barriers are to a transition across our communities. You can respond at www.gillfurniss.com/netzero