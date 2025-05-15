If you’re looking for a challenge that combines adventure, breathtaking scenery, and a brilliant cause, our Yorkshire Three Peaks trek is the perfect opportunity.

On Saturday July 26, 2025, we’re inviting our dedicated supporters to join #TeamTheo for an unforgettable day hiking the iconic Yorkshire Three Peaks – Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

It’s a demanding 25-mile route, and the goal is to complete it within 12 hours. That way, we can earn a spot in the official “Three Peaks of Yorkshire Club”.

But whether you’re a seasoned hiker or simply up for an epic day out, you’re welcome to take it at your own pace.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks is a popular fundraising event in the charity calendar

Not only is this a physical challenge, but it’s also one of the most scenic treks in the UK.

From the top of each peak, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views across the Yorkshire Dales – rolling hills, dramatic valleys, and, on a clear day, vistas that stretch for miles.

By taking part, you’ll be helping to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s – one of only three specialist children’s hospitals in the UK. Every step you take helps us fund life-changing equipment, research and support for patients and families.

Registration is just £30, with a minimum fundraising target of £300. Once you sign up, we’ll send you a fundraising pack, training tips, and plenty of support to get you trek-ready.

And you won’t be doing it alone – our team will be on hand to support you, as will our partners, Dolomite Training, who are leading the trek.

So lace up your walking boots and do something incredible this summer. Take on the peaks and help us change lives at Sheffield Children’s.

To sign up or find out more, visit tchc.org.uk or email [email protected].