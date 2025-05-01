Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year, I’m diving into something BIG for a brilliant cause — a 1,000 km swim to raise £50,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Children’s is a truly special place — one of only three stand-alone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK. They look after little ones from emergency care to mental health support, and now they’re building something groundbreaking: the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park. It’s going to be world-class, and I want to help make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To do that, I’m combining two of my greatest loves: swimming and whisky (don’t worry, not at the same time). I’ll be swimming a whopping 1,000 km at Ponds Forge, clocking up 15–20 km a week with five swims a week — basically living in the pool!

Training has been intense — but knowing every metre I swim is helping to change a child’s future makes every aching muscle worth it.

Ilya is taking on a swimming challenge at Ponds Forge to raise money for Sheffield Children's

And that’s not all. I’m also organising the biggest whisky charity auction I’ve ever done, gathering rare bottles from distilleries, brokers, and collectors. Plus, thanks to my amazing employer, HSBC, donations will be matched through their Pound for Pound scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every splash, every bid, and every donation will help create a brighter, healthier future for children. I’ve got a long way to swim (and a lot of whisky to collect), but with your support, I know we can smash this target.

If you fancy helping me to make some serious waves, you can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/ilya-bykov-3 — or just cheer me on next time you’re at Ponds Forge!

Together, we can support Sheffield Children’s and make a real difference for generations to come.