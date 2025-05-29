It might only be May, but here at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, we’re already talking about Christmas - and more specifically, our snowflake appeal, which opened for bookings last week.

Every year, we light up Sheffield Children’s Hospital and several other sites across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire with twinkling snowflakes gifted by businesses, schools, community groups, families, and individuals.

The money raised by our generous supporters helps transform the lives of children and families who visit Sheffield Children’s.

It funds life-saving equipment, vital research, and the little extras that make hospital life brighter for young patients and their families.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the snowflake appeal. Since its launch in 2004, it has raised over £2.9 million.

In 2024 alone, our incredible supporters raised £434,000, helping to fund the construction of the new National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT).

This year, most of the money raised will support life-changing research that will shape the future of paediatric healthcare.

Snowflakes gifted at specific sites - such as the Becton Centre for Children and Young People, Crystal Peaks, and Ryegate Children’s Centre - will help our Art+ team deliver arts-based activities for young people at Becton and Ryegate.

Snowflakes at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park site will continue to support our NCCHT appeal.

If you can gift a snowflake this Christmas, we have a range of sites and sizes available.

You don’t have to pay for your snowflake all at once.

Many supporters raise funds through activities like bake sales, sponsored walks, or by taking part in our events, combining all their efforts toward their snowflake total.

To book your 2025 snowflake, please visit sheffieldchildrens.org/snowflakes or email [email protected]