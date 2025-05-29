Charity: Sponsor a snowflake and support Sheffield Children’s

By Harriet Clark, Corporate Fundraising Manager, SCHC
Published 29th May 2025, 06:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It might only be May, but here at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, we’re already talking about Christmas - and more specifically, our snowflake appeal, which opened for bookings last week.

Every year, we light up Sheffield Children’s Hospital and several other sites across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire with twinkling snowflakes gifted by businesses, schools, community groups, families, and individuals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The money raised by our generous supporters helps transform the lives of children and families who visit Sheffield Children’s.

It funds life-saving equipment, vital research, and the little extras that make hospital life brighter for young patients and their families.

Our 2024 snowflake appeal raised £434,000 for Sheffield Children'sOur 2024 snowflake appeal raised £434,000 for Sheffield Children's
Our 2024 snowflake appeal raised £434,000 for Sheffield Children's

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the snowflake appeal. Since its launch in 2004, it has raised over £2.9 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2024 alone, our incredible supporters raised £434,000, helping to fund the construction of the new National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT).

This year, most of the money raised will support life-changing research that will shape the future of paediatric healthcare.

Snowflakes gifted at specific sites - such as the Becton Centre for Children and Young People, Crystal Peaks, and Ryegate Children’s Centre - will help our Art+ team deliver arts-based activities for young people at Becton and Ryegate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Snowflakes at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park site will continue to support our NCCHT appeal.

If you can gift a snowflake this Christmas, we have a range of sites and sizes available.

You don’t have to pay for your snowflake all at once.

Many supporters raise funds through activities like bake sales, sponsored walks, or by taking part in our events, combining all their efforts toward their snowflake total.

To book your 2025 snowflake, please visit sheffieldchildrens.org/snowflakes or email [email protected]

Related topics:DerbyshireSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice