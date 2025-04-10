Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am excited to help make Easter memorable for the young patients at Sheffield Children’s this year with the help of our wonderful supporters.

We always receive very generous donations of Easter eggs and other confectionary items from businesses, community groups, and individuals, and so far, this year has been no different. Thank you so much to everyone who has brought them in already.

We’re still accepting donations, so if you’re planning to drop off some Easter treats, please do so by Tuesday April 15, to make sure we can distribute them all on time for the weekend.

Please get in touch with me at [email protected] or call 0114 399 7991 to book a drop-off appointment.

Egg Run is taking place on Easter Sunday

Sometimes, chocolate and edible treats aren’t suitable for our patients, so we also accept donations of arts and crafts materials for bedside activity packs, or we have the option for you to donate a virtual Easter egg. This can be done via our online shop at tchc.org.uk/virtualeasteregg for just £2 and will help us to provide play and craft materials for our Play Team.

Finally, I want to mention that Egg Run will be taking place on Easter Sunday, 10am-2pm, to raise money for four new baby bottle warmers for wards across Sheffield Children’s. It’s organised by our dedicated supporter Michael Peat and his family and is supported by our charity patron, James Toseland, and this year will be its 25th anniversary.

The cavalcade of motorcyclists will ride from Europa Way to Weston Park, where there will be stalls, refreshments and an opportunity to celebrate Easter Sunday with the motorcyclists and our charity.

Your generosity during this Easter season helps us to continue providing exceptional care and support to children and families. Thank you for your kindness and contribution.