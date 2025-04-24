Charity: Make waves with us at Theo’s Dragon Boat Race
It’s a day filled with teamwork, laughter, friendly competition and, most importantly, vital fundraising for Sheffield Children’s.
I’ve seen first-hand the magic that happens when teams take to the water, as this is our second year of doing the event - the excitement is contagious and the atmosphere is unforgettable.
The best part? Absolutely anyone can take part. No previous experience is needed — just a sense of adventure and a willingness to paddle!
Teams of 17 will race to lift the Theo’s Dragon Boat Race trophy, all while raising money to help us fund life-changing projects for the patients, families, and staff at Sheffield Children’s.
Each splash of the paddle, each cheer from the shore, and each pound raised will support specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for children from across the world.
It’s a powerful reminder that when we pull together - quite literally - we can help build a future where every child receives the outstanding care they deserve.
With a minimum fundraising target of £1,800 per boat — that’s less than £110 per person — it’s a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference while having an amazing day out.
Whether you’re racing or cheering from the shore, it promises to be a day packed with energy, community spirit, and plenty of splashes.
I’d encourage everyone - businesses, groups of friends, families - to get involved. You’ll be helping to shape a brighter future for children from across South Yorkshire and beyond.
Ready, set, row! I can’t wait to see you there.