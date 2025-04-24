Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At The Children’s Hospital Charity, we’re always looking for fun and inclusive ways to bring our community together — and Theo’s Dragon Boat Race is exactly that! Taking place on Sunday June 1, 2025 at Manvers Lake in Rotherham, this fantastic event is a highlight of our fundraising calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It’s a day filled with teamwork, laughter, friendly competition and, most importantly, vital fundraising for Sheffield Children’s.

I’ve seen first-hand the magic that happens when teams take to the water, as this is our second year of doing the event - the excitement is contagious and the atmosphere is unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best part? Absolutely anyone can take part. No previous experience is needed — just a sense of adventure and a willingness to paddle!

This is the second year of Theo's Dragon Boat Race

Teams of 17 will race to lift the Theo’s Dragon Boat Race trophy, all while raising money to help us fund life-changing projects for the patients, families, and staff at Sheffield Children’s.

Each splash of the paddle, each cheer from the shore, and each pound raised will support specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for children from across the world.

It’s a powerful reminder that when we pull together - quite literally - we can help build a future where every child receives the outstanding care they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a minimum fundraising target of £1,800 per boat — that’s less than £110 per person — it’s a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference while having an amazing day out.

Whether you’re racing or cheering from the shore, it promises to be a day packed with energy, community spirit, and plenty of splashes.

I’d encourage everyone - businesses, groups of friends, families - to get involved. You’ll be helping to shape a brighter future for children from across South Yorkshire and beyond.

Ready, set, row! I can’t wait to see you there.