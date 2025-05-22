As a charity, we are committed to helping to change the lives of patients, families and staff at Sheffield Children’s, and are so very proud to do so.

We want that to be clear in everything our brand represents, and are excited to reveal our move to once again become known as Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

This isn’t just about a new name or logo.

It’s about better reflecting who we are and why we exist: to fund life-changing care, bring comfort and joy, and support the hospital’s vision for world-class children’s healthcare.

We will once again become known as Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity

With big ambitions for the future, now felt like the right time to evolve our brand to match our impact and outlook.

Thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve achieved amazing things - from transforming the Haematology and Oncology Ward in 2021, to funding the new helipad in 2023.

And there’s still so much more to do.

We’re keeping what’s loved — our blue and yellow colours, and of course, Theo the bear – but have created a brand that’s more accessible, inclusive and flexible.

Designed with children in mind, our new identity includes a heart drawn by eight-year-old patient Florence, symbolising the fact that we have children and young people at the heart of everything we do.

This was a collaborative project shaped by patients, families, hospital staff, donors and supporters.

Together, we’ve created something we can all be proud of.

You’ll see the refreshed look roll out across our website, merchandise and campaigns – including an exciting new campaign which will launch very soon.

As we look ahead to 2026 and the hospital’s 150th anniversary, we remain as committed as ever to creating healthier futures.

Our name may have changed, but our mission hasn’t.

Thank you for being part of it.

Together, we make the difference.