This week marks Volunteers’ Week - a national celebration of the brilliant people who give their time to make a difference.

Here at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, it’s also a chance for us to say one very heartfelt thing: thank you.

Our volunteers are the beating heart of our charity.

From holding buckets at events and cheering on marathon runners, to running merchandise stalls at markets and putting rope lights on our twinkling snowflakes, they are with us every step of the way.

Volunteers are the beating heart of our charity © Ryan Browne /J36 Photography

Their passion, energy and kindness help us to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s, ensuring it remains at the forefront of children’s healthcare.

What amazes me most is the spirit they bring.

Whether it’s a student gaining experience, a retiree giving something back, or someone simply wanting to support a cause close to their heart, every volunteer brings something unique.

And together, they make magic happen.

Volunteering isn’t just about giving, it’s about gaining, too.

Many of our volunteers tell us how much they get out of the experience, from growing in confidence to finding lifelong friends.

There’s a real sense of pride in knowing you’re helping make our extraordinary hospital even better for patients and families.

If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, there’s never been a better time to join us.

It’s flexible, fun, and full of variety.

You’ll meet brilliant people, build new skills, and most importantly, be part of something that changes lives.

Whether you’ve got a regular slot to spare or just a few hours every now and then, we’d love to hear from you.

Get in touch at [email protected] or visit sheffieldchildrens.org/volunteer to find out more.

To all our wonderful volunteers: thank you. You inspire us every single day.

Let’s continue to make the difference for children and young people across South Yorkshire and beyond.