Charity: Blade on a Bike rides again for Sheffield Children’s
For me, this journey is about more than just the miles.
It’s a mission to raise money for a vital institution – Sheffield Children’s Hospital – that has been a lifeline for many families, including mine.
This isn’t my first time fundraising for the charity or, in fact, doing this particular challenge.
During the 2019-20 season, I cycled to all Sheffield United away grounds.
However, the last six were completed when we could not attend the games afterwards due to restrictions, so it all ended a bit flat.
It left a sense of unfinished business.
And what I felt was a missed opportunity to raise money for a worthwhile charity.
The Sheffield Children's Hospital has helped so many (including my family) so I just want to try and raise a little more for the poorly children of Sheffield and North Derbyshire for the last time.
A recent health scare reignited my desire to give back and make a difference for all the children who are supported by the hospital.
On Tuesday, I’ll begin my toughest trip yet.
I will be cycling over 80 miles each day, conquering more than 20,000 feet of climbs, and finishing with a 25-mile ride on Saturday due to an early kick-off.
This formidable journey is more than just an endurance test; it represents my commitment to a brighter future for every child.
With two beautiful grandsons as my inspiration, I know first hand the heartache of seeing little ones unwell, and I’m determined to make a difference.
I invite you to join this mission.
Support my ride by visiting tchc.org.uk/bladeonabike.
Every contribution and every ounce of support means that together, we can transform lives.
So far, I have raised £570 towards my target of £5,000.