As a proud supporter of The Children’s Hospital Charity, I’m excited to share my latest venture – Blade on a Bike’s Mammoth Cycle Ride to Plymouth.

For me, this journey is about more than just the miles.

It’s a mission to raise money for a vital institution – Sheffield Children’s Hospital – that has been a lifeline for many families, including mine.

This isn’t my first time fundraising for the charity or, in fact, doing this particular challenge.

During the 2019-20 season, I cycled to all Sheffield United away grounds.

However, the last six were completed when we could not attend the games afterwards due to restrictions, so it all ended a bit flat.

It left a sense of unfinished business.

And what I felt was a missed opportunity to raise money for a worthwhile charity.

The Sheffield Children's Hospital has helped so many (including my family) so I just want to try and raise a little more for the poorly children of Sheffield and North Derbyshire for the last time.

A recent health scare reignited my desire to give back and make a difference for all the children who are supported by the hospital.

On Tuesday, I’ll begin my toughest trip yet.

I will be cycling over 80 miles each day, conquering more than 20,000 feet of climbs, and finishing with a 25-mile ride on Saturday due to an early kick-off.

This formidable journey is more than just an endurance test; it represents my commitment to a brighter future for every child.

With two beautiful grandsons as my inspiration, I know first hand the heartache of seeing little ones unwell, and I’m determined to make a difference.

I invite you to join this mission.

Support my ride by visiting tchc.org.uk/bladeonabike.

Every contribution and every ounce of support means that together, we can transform lives.

So far, I have raised £570 towards my target of £5,000.