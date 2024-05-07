Book Review: It’s fun to be in England with an outsider’s insider view

Mona of the Manor by Armistead Maupin

Years ago, after three sequels to the original series, we were led to believe there would be no more. But perhaps Maupin was missing his old friends too, because Mona of the Manor re-introduces them again, in an engaging, easy to read, cosy-crime page-turner.

Mona Roughton, nee Ramsey, is living in a charming but decrepit English manor estate. Following in the footsteps of Anna Madrigal, she’s making a living from having people to stay.

Guests such as Rhonda, a wide-eyed middle-aged innocent who is as enamoured of the quaint setting, as you might expect any Southern belle to be.

But Rhonda needs to discover more about herself than about the country she’s visiting.

It’s fun to be in England with an outsider’s insider view. There’s a deep stream of affection for Maupin’s adopted country that runs all the way through the novel.

From Mona’s hand-to-mouth budgeting for the endless work needed on a hopelessly antiquated but beloved house, to her adopted son Wilbur’s Hampstead Heath night-time sex adventures.

This is a place to enjoy a sense of belonging.

Maupin neatly introduces new characters to the coterie, without letting us forget who’s at the core – the original ‘logical family’.

The idea that friendships can form the basis of a ‘family of choice’ is probably more widely accepted now than it was when he was first writing this series.

But still, it’s good to be reminded that connection, care and loyalty are what really matter in human relationships.

Of course, with his mastery of story-telling Maupin brings together a nimble tale to keep the pages turning.

