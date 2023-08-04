Ben Bradley column: New tax would counteract work to improve our town centre

The issue of ULEZ (Ultra-low Emission Zones) has become a contentious topic across the country in the last few weeks, with high profile protests against Sadiq Khan’s plans to extend the charges in London.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Down there, campaigners have been fighting for a while now to stop the Labour Mayor’s expansion of the scheme, including Conservative councils taking him to court over it.

We’ve seen how unpopular this tax is at the ballot box in the recent Uxbridge by-election too, with the Conservatives retaining the seat because of this issue, despite all the opinion polls saying otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner warned that she thinks these zones are coming to ‘every town and city in the country’.

I want to say, in the most clear and direct way possible, that I will never support a scheme like this in Mansfield or the wider area.

New powers given to us here in the East Midlands through our £1bn Devolution Deal should never be used to limit people’s freedom and impose new taxes. They should be used to create opportunity, not limit choices.

Driving your car is not some privilege that you should pay another extra tax on. Around here, and especially for those who live more rurally and commute, it’s a necessity for people’s livelihoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ULEZ schemes are an attack on your wallet and your freedoms, and they disproportionately punish the poorest in our society who can not afford a new car.

Mansfield’s economy is seeing improvements ‘year on year’ says Coun Ben Bradley MP.

In Mansfield, we’re seeing improvements year on year for our local economy with new businesses opening, schools improving in standards, more access to healthcare and new investments into our town centre worth over £50 million.

A tax like this would counteract all the work we’ve done to make our town a better and more attractive place to live and to work.

If we are to encourage people to use public transport, or buy more efficient vehicles, we need to make it more affordable and accessible - not price people off the road, hammering businesses and the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In places like London and Manchester where they have Labour Mayors, they have used new powers won from Westminster to impose new taxes and restrict freedoms. No Conservative Mayor has done so.

We will soon have a Mayor in the East Midlands who will have powers over transport amongst other things like economic development, housing, and education.