Alongside detailed scrutiny of the new ‘Levelling Up’ Bill, I also spoke in Parliament in two debates on issues important to Mansfield.

During a debate on transport organised by my friend Tom Randall MP (for Gedling), I delivered an update on our local progress on road resurfacing and repairs, with 57 per cent fewer temporary repairs happening, whilst we’ve doubled the levels of our long term, high quality resurfacing.

Clearly there are huge challenges at the minute with the sustainability and management of buses, which I raised with the Government, and we also discussed some big opportunities for future transport investment, particularly in rail as a result of devolution.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

In another debate, we discussed an issue close to my heart – training more male teachers so that young men, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, have more role models to turn to in schools.

I also argued that the Government should make teaching more accessible through different ways and routes to qualify, so that more people have the opportunity to inspire our young people in schools.

You can find my full contributions to these debates on my Facebook or YouTube pages.

If you read some of the headlines this week you’d be forgiven for wondering what on earth is going on in the House of Commons.

“Throughout all this turmoil at Westminster I’ve had my head down working hard for Mansfield and delivering on the fantastic levelling-up opportunities we have in Nottingham- shire,” writes Coun Ben Bradley.

There were debates and votes on the Public Order Bill, where Labour voted against tougher action against the ‘protesters’ destroying priceless artwork and gluing themselves to roads. The Bill gives police more pro-active powers to deal with those small groups, like ‘Just Stop Oil’, from disrupting our day-to-day lives.

Thankfully the Bill passed and is well on its way to becoming law, despite Labour, the Lib Dems and SNP voting against it. Throughout all this turmoil I’ve had my head down working hard for Mansfield and delivering on the fantastic levelling-up opportunities we have in Nottinghamshire.

I know the events in Westminster are deeply frustrating to everyone. Over the coming week there’s undoubtedly going to be more confusion as we welcome a new Prime Minister, but after that, I hope whoever leads the Government is able to draw a line and move us forward as a country.

