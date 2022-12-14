Opening a new coal mine improves our self-reliance when imports are uncertain, as we continue to work towards net zero.

This week the Government gave the green light to the first new coal mine to be opened in the UK for decades.

It’s good to see this decisive action when it comes to diversifying our energy sector.

Although the product of this mine will primarily be used in steel production, it’s the right signal to be sending when it comes to ensuring our self-sufficiency, especially with energy uncertainty abroad.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Of course, I want us to move towards greener forms of energy, but I also want us to do so pragmatically and sensibly, ensuring we protect households and industry from rising costs.

This decision puts the needs of our economy first, and frankly, it’s just common sense.

It has always defied logic in my mind that we should import coal from elsewhere when we have it right under our feet, and no more so than in the last year.

In 2021, the UK imported 4.6 million metric tons of coal with 22 per cent coming from Russia. It therefore serves nobody to pretend that we are benefiting our economy, our energy industry or our people by ignoring our domestic coal supplies.

There continues to be demand for coal in the short term, so our priority should always be to ensure we keep the lights on and bring the price of electricity down.

By taking more control over how our fuel is sourced, we can ensure it’s of the highest, cleanest, greenest standard, and despite criticism, this decision in fact reinforces our net zero ambitions, because it gives us more control over the fossil fuels we do use.

The UK has a firm commitment to net zero and there’s no better place in the UK to find that commitment than north Nottinghamshire.

Anyone who has followed me long enough knows how enthusiastic I am about this project but it’s for good reason.

We’re going to be a world leader in fusion technology, with our £20 billion STEP Fusion project that continues to move forward in its development to becoming a reality.

STEP Fusion is a long-term project that will create thousands of high skilled jobs with career paths that will mean local people will be at the forefront of a global project here in Nottinghamshire.

There will be hundreds of opportunities for new business ventures in the private sector and a global export market of knowledge and talent as other countries look to also develop this technology.

It’s incredibly important that in the short term we take control over our existing energy supply, especially when it comes to fossil fuels, but that in no way undermines our focus on cleaner, greener energy.

I’m confident we will meet our commitment to net zero, but in a way that is both cost effective and practical for our economy and consumers.

