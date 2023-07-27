BCVS column: ​If you want to make difference to area then join us on our exciting journey

Community and voluntary groups in Bassetlaw are in for a major boost with the upcoming launch of the Community and Voluntary Grant Programme.

This project has received £337,250 from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This initiative will see funding allocated to local projects and initiatives that enhance the wellbeing

and prosperity of the district.

Guest columnist Stephanie Henry from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

And here’s the exciting part – you can play a crucial role in shaping the future of your community by becoming a Community Grant Panel Volunteer!

At BCVS (Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service), we have been tasked with managing and administering the funding programme on behalf of Bassetlaw District Council.

Over the next two years, we will distribute £180,500 during 2023/24 and a further £156,750 throughout 2024/25.

This is an amazing opportunity for local residents to have the chance to get involved directly in the decision-making process and influence how this

funding will be utilised.

As SPF community grant manager, I am dedicated to ensuring we collaborate with volunteers and

community members positively so that together we can create as many opportunities as possible.

Some of the key priorities of the projects we fund will be to increase volunteer engagement and promote community cohesion - with the additional goal of enhancing the health and wellbeing of the residents that will benefit directly from the work of the voluntary sector.

Are you are wondering how you can be a part of this exciting process, and make a lasting impact on our local community?

Becoming a Community Grant Panel Volunteer is the perfect way to actively participate in helping us to shape the future of Bassetlaw.

As a grant panel volunteer, you will be involved in reviewing grant applications from various community and voluntary groups, assessing which projects align best with the goals of the programme, and helping us to ensure the projects are performing and aligning with their aims as they progress.

This is your chance as residents of Bassetlaw to not only contribute to your community but also

witness first-hand the positive changes that the projects we fund will bring.

By dedicating your time and expertise as a Community Grant Panel Volunteer, you can play a vital role in shaping the district’s future and help create a lasting legacy of positive action.