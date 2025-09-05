Column: Without landlord licensing, rogue landlords won't get their act together

The last student house I lived in had a crack in the ceiling so wide that we had to keep a bucket underneath it to catch leaking water.

That was nearly a decade ago. At the time, we knew how awful it was to live with, but it also felt normal. Every student I knew had a horror story: mouldy walls, broken boilers, rats in the kitchen. It was just part of the deal.

It shouldn’t be – and does not have to be.

Now, as a city councillor for Crookes & Crosspool, I knock on doors and hear the same stories I lived through over and over. Students, young professionals, families. Different tenants, same landlords, same negligence.

A Sheffield terrace

Let’s be clear: this is not just inconvenience. This is a public health crisis caused by bad landlords who know they can get away with it.

A recent National Union of Students survey found that 84 percent of students experience issues with their housing. Almost half – 48 percent – lived with mould or mildew. Another survey from Students Organising for Sustainability found that 72 percent said their health suffering as a result of their housing. That means asthma, anxiety, missed lectures, sick days, and skyrocketing stress.

And it isn’t just students impacted. It’s nurses. Office workers. Retirees. Everyone.

Landlords know the system is stacked in their favour. They bank on tenants being too afraid, too busy, or too transient to fight back. And thanks to decades on inaction, they’re right. The rental market is broken, leaving all power in the hands of landlords and none in the hands of tenants.

Rents too high

Enough is enough.

One tool that works, and is within our council’s ability, is landlord licensing. It’s simple: if you want to be able to rent a home, you need to meet basic standards. Get a license. Pass checks. Don’t have a criminal record. Ensure the home is safe. All simply common sense.

If this sounds extreme, remember that you need a license to drive. To go fishing. To sell alcohol. Even to screen a film. But right now, you can legally own someone’s home – have ultimate control over their living conditions – without any formal oversight whatsoever.

It is absurd, and it’s making people ill.

Where licensing has been tried in Sheffield – on London Road, Abbeydale Road, and Chesterfield Road – it has worked. Over five years, council officers inspected 700 properties and uncovered hundreds of hazards: faculty electrics, fire risks, damp and mould. Landlords were forced to spend £250,000 to fix dangerous homes. Fines were issued totalling £179,000. Some of the worst offenders were prosecuted.

This is what accountability means in practice. But we need to go further.

This is why I am calling for a new landlord licensing scheme covering Crookes, Crookesmoor and Broomhill. Far too many renters have been subjected to poor quality housing and to landlords with no desire or compulsion to improve conditions. The renters I represent deserve homes that are safe, warm, and dry. At last week’s Full Council meeting I called on the council to introduce a landlord licensing scheme here and tackle the issues of landlordism and poor-quality rented properties for good.

But this is ultimately a national crisis, that needs a national solution –regulating this broken housing market.

The government’s Renters’ Rights Bill is a good start. It bans ‘no-fault’ evictions, limits rent hikes, and lets tenants challenge discriminatory practices. It would also let renters challenge above-market rent increases through the First-tier Tribunal, bringing more legal oversight over the current “wild west” system.

Predictably, the National Residential Landlords Association are already up in arms, demanding that the Bill be “fair” to landlords. Let’s be honest: for too long, everything has been fair to landlords – and utterly unfair to tenants. This isn’t about balance. It’s about justice, about flipping a rigged system and guaranteeing security and protection for all renters.

The government must hold firm and tell the landlord lobby that if they won’t meet basic standards, they won’t be allowed to rent homes. Because this is not just a housing issue. It’s a moral issue. No one – no child, no student, no pension – should live in fear in their own home. No one should have to sleep in damp bedrooms or live with broken boilers because their landlord doesn’t care.

Until the worst landlords start facing real consequences, including jail time, they will keep gambling with people’s lives. That’s why I’ll keep fighting to make landlord licensing the norm in Sheffield. And why we must all push for a housing system with people, not profit, at its heart.

Minesh Parekh is a Labour & Co-operative Councillor for Crookes & Crosspool.