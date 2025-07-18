Column: Rejecting the politics of division and hate

Last summer, far-right groups organised violent protests in South Yorkshire and elsewhere across the country, targeting migrants and people seeking asylum. In Rotherham, rioters attacked a hotel, trying to set it on fire while people were still inside. In Sheffield, fascists marched in the city centre and attempted to start fights, before mostly being arrested.

The normalisation of anti-migrant racism is deeply worrying and should concern all of us. Sadly the causes of it are obvious: the likes of Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage have amplified conspiracy theories for years, helping to channel hate towards some of the most vulnerable in society.

Far-right slogans like “stop the boats” and “take back control” – last summer chanted by racist hate-mobs – originate from the top. Politicians and press deliberately used them to demonise the most vulnerable for political advantage.

Sadly, the buck does not simply stop there. In May the Prime Minister stated that the UK risks becoming an “island of strangers”, words reminiscent of Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech. Though he later apologised, saying he “deeply regrets” using that phrase, the fact that he ever said it shows how far the Overton window has shifted. What used to be unthinkable is now mainstream.

Photograph of the Sheffield Lift the Ban coalition in Sheffield Town Hall, of Sheffield's communities, trade unions, politicians, activists, people with lived experience of the asylum system, charities, and businesses coming together in support of lifting the ban on the right to work.

This shift did not happen in isolation. The previous Conservative government’s hostile environment policies helped create the conditions for it. Its awful Rwanda plan – to send people to a country they had never lived in, which was unsafe – risked exposing them to real danger.

I am glad that the new government has scrapped that plan, pledged to close the Bibby Stockholm barge, and committed to housing people within communities rather than hotels. But much more must be done.

We need to see a decisive shift away from harmful rhetoric and policies that stigmatise migrants and people seeking asylum. Immigration detention and deportation are harmful, violent acts. Many of us look on in horror at the US, where ICE agents are seizing and holding people, hundreds of miles from their homes, for months at a time; and often racial profiling Hispanic and Black drivers in racist stop-and-searches to increase the numbers of detainees. The same policies are enacted here by the UK Home Office, causing the same harms. It must stop.

In the place of a hostile environment, we need a fairer, more just asylum system, which ensures that no one’s access to safety or rights is determined by their immigration status.

Sheffield Welcomes Refugees banner

City by city, we can resist and build hope. Sheffield was the first UK City of Sanctuary. We have a proud tradition welcoming refugees – French Huguenots in the 17th century, Irish families escaping famine in the 1840s, Belgian refugees during World War I, Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany, and people escaping Pinochet’s dictatorship, and more recently people from Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, Ukraine and others. The history of those migrations is the history of our city.

Rather than seeing migration an exception, we should recognise it as normal and an essential to our shared human story: people have and will always move about. What we have to ask instead is: why those who demonise migrants do so, and what do they have to gain from it?

Here in Sheffield, we know all too well that our enemies travel by private jet, not by small boat. We know the real perpetrators of inequality: it was Thatcher’s government that deindustrialised our city, shrunk the steel industry, and deregulated our buses. It was the Cameron-Clegg coalition whose austerity cuts devastated public services – wounds that are only now beginning to heal with rising wages under the new government.

Those who scapegoat migrants – or Muslims, or trans people, or trade unionists, or civil servants, or lawyers – do so because they know that our power lies in unity, not division.

Instead of a politics that pits us against each other, we need solidarity – policies and movements that support and benefit all people. We must come together to reject the politics of division and hate.