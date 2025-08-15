Column: Lorna Middleton: Serving up care with a side of community

You’ve enjoyed a delicious meal, right? Then you’ll understand it’s more than just the food, it's about the conversations and connections with your fellow diners. For Sheffield African Caribbean Mental Health Association (SACMHA), that special blend of care, culture, and community is the foundation of their efforts.

Founded in 1988, SACMHA began with a focus on mental health in African Caribbean communities. But over the years, their work has grown like a well-tended garden, responding to what people truly need. Today, they offer everything from dementia and memory services and supported living, to culturally competent counselling. They are also deeply involved in health advocacy, peer support, and research, always staying true to one central aim: making sure people feel seen, supported, and valued.

Food might not be SACMHA’s main focus, but anyone who knows the organisation will tell you that it often finds its way into the conversation. And why wouldn’t it? In African and Caribbean cultures, food is more than fuel. It’s history. It’s heritage. It’s healing.

SACMHA’s involvement with ShefFood, the city’s food partnership, is a natural extension of its mission. They’re currently part of an exciting collaboration to form a co-operative of Global Majority food providers bringing together businesses, community kitchens, and caterers to showcase Sheffield’s full plate of culinary diversity.

Sheffield Memory Hub Choir

The concept is straightforward yet impactful: increased access to genuine African and Caribbean ingredients benefits more than just those communities, enriching the entire city. Picture entering your local store and discovering fresh callaloo, ripe plantains, or ackee without the need to go far or spend a lot. It’s about flavour, but also about fairness. And also, why not let everyone in Sheffield get a chance to try these unique flavours they might never have tasted?

"Food can be an enabler and a connector of communities," says SACMHA’s team. “When we cook together, eat together, and share our food stories, we break down barriers.”

SACMHA’s work goes beyond promoting delicious food. Their Community Outreach and Social Inclusion Service actively connect with individuals who might otherwise feel excluded, promoting a sense of belonging. Their Carers Support Service provides compassionate assistance for those caring for loved ones, while their Wellbeing Hub offers an inviting space for discussions, workshops, and events that uplift and unify the community.

And then there’s the Black Barbers Project, a brilliant example of meeting people where they are. By training barbers to have informed conversations about health and wellbeing, SACMHA has helped expand the community importance of barbers. It’s the same spirit you find around a kitchen table: everyday spaces becoming places of trust and connection.

Sheffield African Caribbean Mental Health Association are serving up care with a side of community

SACMHA’s work is based on four clear values: Deliver, Engage, Campaign, and Collaborate. Deliver means ensuring services are relevant, high quality, and genuinely useful. Engage involves maintaining close contact with the people they serve. Campaign refers to challenging the status quo to create lasting, positive change. Collaborate recognises that real impact comes from working together.

These values ripple through their food-related work too. Collaborating with ShefFood and other partners, SACMHA helps ensure that Sheffield’s food scene reflects its people. Campaigning for fairer access to diverse foods means more choice, better prices, and stronger local supply chains. They were a key part of Sheffield’s Local Food Action Plan update in 2025, helping our food system roadmap expand and include more of Sheffield’s communities in the agenda.

We all know the saying, “you are what you eat.” But SACMHA also asks: where can you shop? What can you afford? What cultural needs does your food meet? For many in African and Caribbean communities, the answers to those questions can be complicated.

Limited choice and high prices for cultural staples can push people towards less healthy, less familiar options. This has knock-on effects, not just for physical health, but for mental wellbeing and cultural identity.

By supporting initiatives that make African and Caribbean foods more accessible, SACMHA is helping to tackle these challenges head-on. They’re also showing that food justice is health justice.

Sheffield offers diverse flavours, from spicy jerk chicken to Sunday roast, but not all are equally represented. SACMHA envisions a city where African and Caribbean foods, along with their stories, skills, and livelihoods, are part of daily life.

That vision benefits everyone. More diverse shops and markets mean more opportunities for local traders. More variety on supermarket shelves means new tastes for curious cooks. And more connection through food means stronger communities.

So what can you do after reading this? The answer is deliciously simple: try something new, and ask your local shops to stock it. Support African and Caribbean food businesses in Sheffield. Celebrate the flavours that make this city unique.

If enough of us put our money where our mouths are, literally, we can help create a food system where choice is plentiful, prices are fair, and every community’s culinary heritage is recognised and respected.

SACMHA’s story is about much more than food, but it’s also about how food can open doors. Like any great meal, their work is best enjoyed together. And in Sheffield, we all have a seat at the table. You can explore more about SACMHA on their website: sacmha.org.uk.