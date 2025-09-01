Column: Lorna Middleton: Good Food, Better Learning

As the school term begins again, many families across Sheffield are getting back into the rhythm of early mornings, homework, and busy evenings. Among all the rushing around, there’s one thing that makes a bigger difference than we sometimes realise: what our children eat. Good nutrition isn’t just about avoiding hunger; it fuels concentration, supports learning, helps with behaviour, and gives young people the energy they need to get through the day.

With the cost of living still putting pressure on many households, it can be challenging to provide healthy meals without straining the budget. However, with a little planning, there are plenty of ways to make breakfasts, dinners, and packed lunches that are both nutritious and affordable.

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times: breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for children and teenagers, that’s even more true. Studies show that pupils who eat a balanced breakfast are more alert, more focused, and more likely to perform well in lessons.

Skipping breakfast, or relying on sugary cereals and energy drinks, can cause energy spikes and crashes, making it difficult to concentrate. A healthy breakfast doesn’t have to take a lot of time or money. Porridge oats are an affordable and hearty choice that can be topped with a variety of toppings like fresh fruit, seeds, or even a dollop of peanut butter. For a quick and nutritious breakfast, eggs on toast, yoghurt with fruit, or overnight oats prepared the night before are good options that give children the energy they need to start their day. Even during busy mornings, grabbing a banana and a slice of wholemeal toast can make a big difference compared to leaving the house on an empty stomach.

When children eat better, they learn better

Evening dinners can be difficult for families juggling work, school, and activities. However, shared meals offer a great opportunity to eat well and reconnect. Research indicates that people who dine together tend to be happier and healthier. Meals don’t need to be complicated; a tray of roasted vegetables with pasta, a hearty lentil soup, or a simple stir-fry can be cooked in under 30 minutes with affordable vegetables.

Cooking larger batches and freezing portions saves time and money, helping avoid costly takeaways when tired. Involving children in cooking, like stirring or chopping, encourages trying new foods and understanding balanced diets.

Packed lunches often make healthy eating difficult. Supermarket deals and snacks seem cheap but lack steady energy children need. Homemade lunches are affordable and more nutritious.

Sandwiches made with wholemeal bread, wraps filled with cheese or leftover meat and salad, or pasta salads with vegetables and beans are filling, tasty, and easy to prepare. Adding a piece of fruit, a yoghurt, or some carrot sticks with hummus can round things out without costing much.

Buying larger packs of snacks like raisins, nuts, or popcorn and portioning them into small tubs is usually cheaper than buying single packets. It’s worth remembering that variety helps keep lunches interesting, and getting children to help plan or pack their own food can increase the chance they’ll actually eat it.

Teenagers can be especially tricky when it comes to food. With peer pressure, advertising, and the temptation of cheap fast food, it’s easy for teenagers to develop habits of skipping meals or depending on energy drinks, crisps, and chips. Open conversations can be crucial here. Explaining how food impacts mood, concentration, and energy can encourage them to choose healthier options.

Organisations like Bite Back, a youth activist movement, are challenging the way the food system is set up to push junk food at young people. Their campaigns show that teenagers themselves care about good food and want access to healthier, more affordable options. Parents can support this by modelling balanced eating at home and by providing easy, grab-and-go snacks like fruit, nuts, or sandwiches that are ready when hunger strikes.

Schools in Sheffield are also working hard to support healthier choices. Eat Smart Sheffield, a programme delivered by Learn Sheffield and commissioned by the council, is helping schools and early years settings adopt whole-school approaches to food and nutrition. From cooking lessons to healthier canteens, these initiatives make it easier for children to learn about good food and build healthy habits that last. When home and school work together, the impact is even stronger.

None of this is about striving for perfection. It’s about finding realistic, affordable ways to make food work better for families and children. That might mean adding one extra vegetable to dinner, swapping fizzy drinks for water most of the time, or making sure there’s always a quick, healthy breakfast available. Small changes add up, and children learn from what they see around them.

Back-to-school season can feel overwhelming, but by putting a little thought into nutrition, families can give their children the best start to the term. Eating well supports learning, behaviour, and overall health, while also helping to build lifelong habits. And it doesn’t have to break the bank. With simple recipes, batch cooking, and creative packed lunches, good food can be affordable, practical, and enjoyable.

For more ideas, recipes, and support with healthy eating, visit the Food and Health page on the ShefFood website at sheffood.org.uk. Together with partners like Bite Back and Eat Smart Sheffield, we’re working to make good food the easy choice for every child and family in our city.