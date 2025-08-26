Column: Lorna Middleton: Fuel for the future

In Sheffield, we know that the well-being of our children is the future of our community. It’s why Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, one of our city’s most cherished public services, is working far beyond the walls of its hospitals and clinics to tackle the root causes of poor health. From ensuring no child in their care goes hungry, to leading the way on climate action, Sheffield Children’s is proving that when public services and local organisations work hand in hand, the whole city benefits; in health, community spirit, and even our local economy.

One of the Trust’s most effective projects is its partnership with fellow ShefFood partner Food Works. For the past two years, they’ve been transforming what it means to care for a child in a hospital by making sure that the people who care for those children are looked after too.

Every parent knows that when your child is unwell, you’ll move heaven and earth to be by their side. But for families in Sheffield, where one in four children live in poverty, the financial strain of days or weeks spent at the hospital can be overwhelming. Meals in cafés or shops add up quickly, and for some, they’re simply out of reach.

That’s where the “Just Meals” scheme comes in. Produced by Food Works and served at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, these delicious, healthy dishes are available to parents and carers on a pay-what-you-can basis. The idea is beautifully simple: those who can pay more help cover the cost for those who can’t, and no one is ever turned away.

Since the partnership began in 2023, more than 4,300 Just Meals have been served, each one nourishing a parent or carer during one of the toughest times in their life.

Catherine Dunbar, Occupational Therapist and Healthy Lives Project Manager, explains: “Every child, young person and family should have access to outstanding care, so we’re always on the lookout for opportunities to reduce the cost of staying in hospital for our entire community.”

The Just Meals project exemplifies ShefFood’s five pillars, combining compassion with practicality. It focuses on providing nutritious meals to those in need, supporting the local food economy by partnering with a regional producer. It enhances community food access through pay-what-you-can, promotes food citizenship, and advances sustainability by sourcing from Food Works, which rescues surplus ingredients and supports low-impact practices.

The Trust truly cares about providing healthy, affordable food for everyone. They happily offer a free jacket potato with beans to any child or sibling attending an outpatient appointment, a tasty, simple gesture that can brighten a stressful day. Plus, in the hospital restaurant, the “meal of the day” is available for just £1.50 for children, young people, visitors, families, and staff alike. It’s a wonderful way to support and nourish the community.

But Sheffield Children’s is also looking beyond the price tag, asking important questions about where their food comes from and its environmental footprint. “We’re exploring ways to source more local and seasonal produce, and to reduce the environmental impact of what we serve,” says Philip Branford, Environmental & Sustainability Officer.

The belief that children’s health and the environment are deeply linked runs through everything the Trust does. It’s enshrined in their Green Plan, launched in 2020, which sets an ambitious goal: to be among the top 10 greenest NHS providers in the country.

And they’ve already made an impact. Since adopting the plan, the Trust has saved over 2 million patient journey miles (and more than 55 tonnes of carbon) by embracing virtual appointments. Recycling rates are up by over 6%, waste transport emissions are down by 57%, and the estate's van fleet now runs on pure electric power.

The Trust’s environmental work has even gone global. In 2021, a team of Sheffield Children’s staff cycled over 500 miles from London to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, carrying the “Health Climate Prescription”,; a document signed by 45 million healthcare professionals worldwide, calling on leaders to prioritise air quality and climate action for the sake of children’s health.

For Philip Branford, who took part in the ride, it was a moment of pride and purpose:

“It was great to feel like we were physically doing something to highlight the issue of air pollution on children’s health. Action drives action. We’ve now formed a strong group of NHS providers with a shared goal, improving children’s health by tackling climate change.”

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is proof that health isn’t just about treatment, it’s about prevention, equity, and community connection. Their work with Food Works is a brilliant example of what happens when public services and grassroots organisations join forces: barriers come down, lives improve, and we start to close the gaps in health outcomes that have persisted for far too long.

It’s also a reminder that the NHS, though a national institution, is deeply local. Every meal served, every mile of travel saved, every partnership forged, it all happens here, in Sheffield, for Sheffield folk. And in a city as diverse and resilient as ours, those local ties matter.

If you’d like to learn more about Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Food Works, and other incredible projects transforming food, health, and sustainability in our city, visit sheffood.org.uk. Together, we can keep Sheffield strong, healthy, and full of good food, for this generation and the next.