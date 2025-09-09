Column: Lorna Middleton: Building a Right-to-Food City together

In 2020, Sheffield took a big step by becoming one of the UK’s first cities to declare itself a Right to Food City. It was a hopeful message, emphasising that everyone, no matter their background or location, should have access to wholesome, nourishing food. This sincere commitment reflects Sheffield’s warm spirit, a city renowned for its sense of fairness, solidarity, and resilience during tough times.

Being a Right to Food City means recognising food as a human right, not a luxury. Everyone deserves healthy, sustainable, and culturally appropriate food. Sheffield City Council joined the national Right to Food campaign in 2020 to show its commitment to creating a fairer food system that prioritises people and communities and actively shapes a better food future.

Since then, progress has been steady and inspiring. One key aspect in this is through the Local Food Action Plan, ShefFood brought together people and organisations from every part of the city’s food system to work towards a healthier and more sustainable Sheffield. Mapping work has taken place to better understand the food landscape, from community kitchens and growing spaces to food suppliers for schools and public services. This kind of work might sound technical, but it matters because it allows us to see clearly what is already happening and where the gaps are. It means we can strengthen what works and identify what needs more support.

Sheffield’s food system truly shines through its vibrant communities. Around the city, organisations are bringing the Right to Food to life in inspiring ways. Food Works rescues spare food and transforms it into tasty, affordable meals for everyone to enjoy. Regather has created a cooperative model that links local growers directly with households and businesses, fostering strong community connections. Grow UK runs educational programs help young people access training and employment in the food growing space. Ammi’s Kitchen combines cooking with cultural exchange and a sense of community solidarity, creating a welcoming space for all. ADIRA uses food as a means to support the mental health and well-being of Black residents in Sheffield. The Sheffield Food Chain redistributes surplus food to charities and community groups, ensuring good food doesn’t go to waste. These are just a few of the many groups already making the Right to Food a heartfelt reality every single day, but I could go on and on about all the amazing organisations in the city that feed people every day.

Citizen action has also shown its strength. This year, plans for a new McDonald’s in Lowfield were withdrawn after overwhelming community objections. It was a reminder that when local people raise their voices together, they can shape the food environment in their neighbourhoods. Sheffielders are not just passive consumers of food; they are active citizens who care about the choices available in their city.

All of this progress matters because food is about so much more than what’s on our plates. It is the foundation of our health, our dignity, and our connection to one another. Yet in Sheffield, as in many places, the challenges are real. Rising living costs have left many families struggling, and access to fresh, affordable food is still uneven across the city. At the same time, the way we grow and consume food has a direct impact on the environment and our climate future. That is why Sheffield’s food movement is rooted in the principle of “solidarity not charity.” The goal is not to rely forever on emergency food aid, but to build a system where everyone has the choice, the dignity, and the opportunity to eat well.

Becoming a Right-to-Food City is not something that happens with a single declaration. It happens every day through the choices of individuals, communities, and organisations. And that is where the people of Sheffield come in. ShefFood has created a pledge that anyone can sign up to, offering practical steps that make a difference. These are not lofty or abstract ideas; they are simple actions that anyone can take.

Start growing vegetables, fruit, or herbs at home or in a community garden. Shop locally to support Sheffield’s independent, sustainable food businesses. Donate surplus produce or volunteer with community food projects. Cook and eat fresh, healthy food more often, reducing waste through sharing, freezing, or composting. Connect with your community through food by joining activities or hosting meals. Use your voice to promote healthy, local, sustainable food in Sheffield. Join ShefFood’s groups or meetings to help shape the city’s food future.

These actions may sound small, but together they add up to something powerful. They are what turn the Right to Food from a policy into a lived reality. They are what make Sheffield not just a city with a food plan, but a city with a food movement.

Sheffield has always been a warm, caring community where neighbours look out for one another. Becoming a Right to Food City once again highlights how, when people, organisations, and policymakers come together with a shared purpose, meaningful change can happen. There’s still work to be done, but the path ahead is inspiring and clear. Food is a fundamental human right, and Sheffield is proud to lead the way in turning that right into reality. Now is the perfect moment for all of us to contribute and help create a city where everyone has access to good food. For more details, visit sheffood.org.uk.