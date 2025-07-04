Column: Lorna Bailey and Anita Harris Ceramics

Every fortnight here at Sheffield Auction Gallery we hold an auction of Antiques and Collectables and the items that always catch my eye are the colourful and quirky ceramics from contemporary potters such as Lorna Bailey and Anita Harris. So, this week I thought I would tell you more about these two, very talented ceramicists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Bailey’s journey into creating pottery started when she began studying ceramics at Stoke-on-Trent College, formerly the iconic Burslem School of Art. She also started working as a painter for her father’s new ceramics business, LJB Ceramics (which eventually became Lorna Bailey Artware), producing Toby Jugs and other traditional hand-painted wares. Inspired by the work of Clarice Cliff, she also began designing a series of cottage and trees and abstract patterns. This work birthed the creation of her House and Path and Sunburst patterns, which went into production when she was just 17 years old. Lorna Bailey produced Art Deco inspired popular collectible pottery pieces from 1995 for over 20 years before retiring in 2008 to focus on her family. In that time, she certainly left her mark on the British pottery industry, being renowned for her bright, vivid designs that were painted by herself and a small team onto a range of shapes, including most notably sugar shakers, as well as vases, jugs, teapots, cruets, candlesticks and wall pockets. Lorna is also arguably most famous for her highly decorative and whimsical comical cat figures which are always very popular when they come up for sale.

Although she did produce some general range items, the most collectible aspect of Lorna Bailey pottery lies in its limited edition runs and rare prototypes. Each of her designs were only produced for a short period run, and often in limited quantities, with new patterns and different editions released each month at the height of her work. With these small, limited batches making her pieces quite exclusive and collectors of her work are always keen to add these unique and coveted pieces to their collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna Bailey Artware pieces are marked with a factory stamp, and she also signed almost all of her pieces, making them easily recognisable when it comes to identifying Lorna Bailey pottery.

Suzie Cooper "The Scream"

Now let’s turn to Anita Harris. Anita is a renowned British ceramic designer and decorator, best known for her vibrant, expressive glaze work and her role in reviving interest in hand-decorated pottery in the UK. She began her ceramics career working with some of the major names in British pottery. She honed her craft at Poole Pottery where she was head designer for over a decade, and also worked with Moorcroft showcasing her deep understanding of both traditional and contemporary techniques. Her work is responsible for many new pottery glazes and designs, including exclusive designs for Liberty, Harrods, Tiffany and Bloomingdale’s.

In the early 2000’s, she co-founded Anita Harris Art Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent alongside fellow designer Samantha Johnson. Now, with her son Peter, they run the family business together, just the two of them, producing highly collectable, hand-decorated ceramics that marry traditional craftsmanship with bold, modern designs. Each piece is signed and made in limited quantities, making them particularly attractive to collectors.

Anita Harris pottery is known for vivid, reactive glazes, often with flowing, flame-like or crystalline effects. She also produces floral and landscape themes, frequently inspired by nature as well as fantasy. Animal models painted in their signature style always sell well at auction. The pottery is known for it’s fusion of Art Nouveau influences and modern design, with eye-catching colour palettes and fluid lines. Her techniques often involve multiple firings, lustres and hand-painting, giving her pieces a jewel-like quality.

So if you are interested in starting a collection of striking contemporary ceramics do come down to Sheffield Auction Gallery and we will be happy to help you.