The Chinese New Year is upon us and this Sunday, January 22, is the Year of the Rabbit

China, New Year's Stamp, 1999. Chinese character for 'Rabbit'.

Everyone has heard of the Chinese New Year and of the Zodiac animals which are associated with it.

But, why isn’t the Chinese New Year celebrated on the same day as we celebrate New Year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chinese calendar isn’t like our Western calendar based upon the movements of the sun; it’s a lunar calendar based upon the movements of the moon.

Because the lunar calendar and our solar calendar don’t match up, the lunar new year will occur sometime between the end of January and the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chinese lunar calendar is a cycle of twelve years.

Five of these twelve-year cycles makes up a grand cycle of sixty years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year in the cycle is represented in succession by a different animal.

In order these are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. As 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, it is the fourth year in the current twelve-year cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the animals represents a different kind of personality or personal characteristic.

The Rabbit is said to represent long life, a positive attitude to life, cleverness, and wittiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone born in this year (or the previous Rabbit Years 2011, 1999, 1987, etc.) will have these characteristics.

Anyone considering marriage would traditionally have consulted a fortune teller to see if their birth year and the birth year of a prospective partner matched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matching a Tiger with a Rabbit would NOT have been a good idea!

We call it the ‘Chinese’ New Year, but it isn’t just Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

True, the calendar dates back hundreds of years before Christ to China, but this lunar calendar and its culture was shared throughout East Asia in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and in many Southeast Asian nations. It really is the East Asian New Year.

To celebrate the New Year, the nations of East Asia started to issue New Year stamps in the same way we issue stamps to celebrate Christmas. Japan was the first country to issue a New Year stamp in 1935, but it had no picture of an animal on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Second World War, more countries began to issue New Year stamps - South Korea in 1957, the Republic of China (Taiwan) in 1968, and the People’s Republic of China in 1980. Since then other countries having no connection with East Asia or its culture have joined in the celebrations.

Here is an example of the Year of the Rabbit from the People’s Republic of China (1999).

Advertisement Hide Ad