Air quality protest sparks debate among Sheffield residents
A protest calling for better air quality in Sheffield has sparked debate among Star readers.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 21:23
About 50 members of the Barefoot Warriors, which is part of the larger Extinction Rebellion Sheffield activist group, took to Sheaf Street, outside Sheffield Train Station, on Thursday evening.
“Other figures have shown there are 25 schools in the city in areas where there are high levels of nitrogen dioxide.” Council proposals aimed at improving air quality include installing more charging points for electric vehicles and encouraging taxi drivers to switch to electric cabs.