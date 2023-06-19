A National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will help bring bygone Hillsborough back to life

The Hillsborough and Owlerton History Group have been awarded a grant of £40,180 to allow them to research, develop and preserve the social history of the area in the 1930s and 1940s.

Regent Court in Hillsborough

The two-year project – which took nearly 18 months to develop – was inspired following the chance discovery of four cinefilms from the era that provide a fascinating insight into the area in the period.

The films underpin the new project and provide a rare glimpse into life in the interwar and post-war period.

Knowledge from the films will form the basis for further research into local history and industry as part of the project. Volunteers will also be recruited to record stories from people that can still remember the area in the pre-WW2/post-WW2 period.

Hillsborough's Hawksley Avenue in the aftermath of Sheffield Blitz

Local schools will be involved in the project which is aiming to bring the area’s fascinating social heritage to a far wider audience.

Jenny Morton, chair of the group, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The content of the four cinefilms have opened the door to this fascinating period - this award will truly allow us to bring it back to life and create a legacy for future generations.”

The project will culminate in an exhibition and publishing of two books.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we are thrilled to support the Hillsborough and Owlerton History Group to explore and preserve local history. The amazing discovery of the films provide a rare and valuable resource, and it is great to think this project will build on that to bring the social heritage of Hillsborough to life for local communities."

Hillsborough has some fascinating and through provoking recent history.

One of its most iconic landmarks is the towering Regent Court housing complex.

Unveiled just months away from the start of World War Two in 1937 – the structure has had a few famous inhabitants down the year.

Tony Christie and Peter Stringfellow both lived there.

Though Sheffield city centre took the brunt of much of the blitz, Hillsborough definitely didn’t escape unscathed.

Mrs E H Vessey wrote about her childhood memories.

She said: “I was 10 years old at the time of the Blitz, and at the time lived opposite Hillsborough Park, where due to water drains near our house, we were not able to have an Anderson Shelter, so on the night of the Blitz, we had to stay in the house when the raid started, although Dad went on his usual fire-watching duties.

“When the noise of explosions started, Mum told us not to worry, ‘it's only the ack-ack guns’, but said we should "play under the table just in case’.

“My younger brother and I were playing there with his model fort and lead soldiers when there was an almighty bang which blew out the windows and the carpets up off the floor, and hurled the furniture about the room.

