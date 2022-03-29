94th Academy Awards: Star readers give their thoughts on that Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars slap

Here are a selection of the comments from our readers:

Fi Westney responded saying, “No, he was standing up for his wife. Yes violence isn't always the answer but when someone is making a joke about your partners appearance which she can not change in front of a crowd I would do the exact same and I wouldn't regret it either. The only person in the wrong in my eyes is Chris Rock for his tasteless joke.” A view point that was supported by over 20 people who all gave a thumbs up to the response.

Ryan Cockayne replied to Fi, “the host of the Oscars and Grammys are all funny people, to make jokes out of the celebrities, same reason keep bringing Ricky gervais back to take the mickey out of them. You think will smith would have got up and slapped Dwayne Johnson? No, he’s a bully and watch it will smith burst out laughing at the joke”

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This was later followed up by Colleen Bennett, who did not agree with Ryan’s views, “This wasn’t a joke about Will Smith it was about his wife who had experienced an illness that landed a crushing blow to her confidence and self esteem in front of a huge audience and 10 million people watching at home. His wife was sat next to him and visibly upset. What would you have done!!! He tried to go with it but couldn’t. Maybe you’re not the type to stand up for your wife, maybe you would have laughed too?”

Scott O'Reilly added his take on it all, “My first reaction would be to give him a left, right, goodnight. However, I have a good sense of humour. Sometimes dark as well. I can appreciate a joke for what it is, a joke.”

Rita Driver Williams chose the path of righteous violence, if you can call it that, “He did well just using the flat of his hand, I would have used my fist. Good on you Will for sticking up for your lovely wife.” Steady on there Rita.

David Ellis said that, “a man has the right to protect his wife if it wasn’t at the Oscar’s and just ordinary people in a pub you expect the man to step in.”

Rachael Knott responded with her view, “I think Chris Rock took it to far about Jada’s condition. If I’d been in a pub and he had said that to me I’d have slapped him too if I had the same condition. I’m not surprised Will was angry.”

Paul Stimson gave his take, saying that, “Chris Rock got what he deserved but fair play to him for taking like a man and not involving police. Maybe he’ll learn to be more careful with his mouth in future.”

"Chris Rock deserved that…” says Pauline Pope.

And there were also a number of people who thought that Will’s response was wrong and completely out of order.

Fiona Fisher noted that, “Passively allowing violence to be used against us (or, for that matter, against someone else) or reacting in kind - will only serve to increase the violence and toxicity in our society. Will Smith had and lost the opportunity to act with class and dignity to make real change.”

Giovanni Morais Teixeira in a lengthy response stated that, “This was an assault. And accomplishes nothing really. The words cannot be taken back. Will has just shown to be an inelegant and grotesque man, incapable of handling himself.”

Meanwhile Leanne Danielle was fairly dubious of the whole affair, “Smacks him for humiliating his wife. Happily humiliated by his wife on the regular. I don't agree with violence and I don't agree with shaming someone over their appearance. But will thought it was funny until face ache pulled his strings. I think it's a very toxic thing they have going on.”

Sandra Pass felt that “The joke was about the GI Jane film and how she was ready for the part. In retrospect bad taste but not necessarily meant that way.”

On the otherhand, Adrian Finney was not quite sold on what happened, “Anyone else think it’s all a set up? A private bet between the two of them that got way out of hand?” His response resulted in a number of laughing emojis.

Finally, Julie Ann Strafford said that, “Two wrongs dont make a right.”