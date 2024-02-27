When I was trawling through Muddy Stilettos '260 Best Places to Live' list last week, I wasn't sure what I was expecting to find.
Initially, I thought it would just be rural towns and villages (which it mostly is), but when well-to-do areas of cities like Nottingham and Cambridge began to appear, I serious began to wonder how on earth Sheffield hasn't been included in any capacity.
Now, I did try to excuse this omission by noting that Muddy Stilettos do not have a regional edition in Yorkshire, with the lifestyle platform covering just 26 counties across England, but then I checked out the 'Best of the Rest' section. I found two Yorkshire entries and decided Sheffield had been totally snubbed.
I may be relatively new to Sheffield - I moved here in 2019 from my hometown of Peterborough - but I love the city and there are evident reasons why so many students (like myself) choose to stay after they finish university.
So, this morning, I've come up with eight reasons I think Sheffield should have been included in the 260 Best Places to Live list