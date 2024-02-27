When I was trawling through Muddy Stilettos '260 Best Places to Live' list last week, I wasn't sure what I was expecting to find.

Initially, I thought it would just be rural towns and villages (which it mostly is), but when well-to-do areas of cities like Nottingham and Cambridge began to appear, I serious began to wonder how on earth Sheffield hasn't been included in any capacity.

Now, I did try to excuse this omission by noting that Muddy Stilettos do not have a regional edition in Yorkshire, with the lifestyle platform covering just 26 counties across England, but then I checked out the 'Best of the Rest' section. I found two Yorkshire entries and decided Sheffield had been totally snubbed.

I may be relatively new to Sheffield - I moved here in 2019 from my hometown of Peterborough - but I love the city and there are evident reasons why so many students (like myself) choose to stay after they finish university.

So, this morning, I've come up with eight reasons I think Sheffield should have been included in the 260 Best Places to Live list

1 . The Botanical Gardens Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the city.

2 . Friendly people You'll find friendly folk all over the city - I could never have imagined sitting and having a chat with someone I'd never met at a bus stop when I was younger. (Photo inside the Wharncliffe Arms in 2002)

3 . Beautiful Parks This photo is from Bingham Park (heading towards Endcliffe Park) but we have dozens of brilliant green spaces in Sheffield - including Graves Park, Rother Valley, the Bole Hills, Millhouses Park and more!

4 . A foodie city Sheffield is quickly developing a broad, multi-cultural food scene and there are so many cuisines available in the city. (Pictured is a dish from Burritos Y Mas' new Mexican restaurant in Broomhill)