News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

8 reasons why Sheffield should have been in Muddy Stilettos' list of '260 Best Places to Live in the UK'

Sheffield absolutely deserved to be on the list.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

When I was trawling through Muddy Stilettos '260 Best Places to Live' list last week, I wasn't sure what I was expecting to find.

Initially, I thought it would just be rural towns and villages (which it mostly is), but when well-to-do areas of cities like Nottingham and Cambridge began to appear, I serious began to wonder how on earth Sheffield hasn't been included in any capacity.

Now, I did try to excuse this omission by noting that Muddy Stilettos do not have a regional edition in Yorkshire, with the lifestyle platform covering just 26 counties across England, but then I checked out the 'Best of the Rest' section. I found two Yorkshire entries and decided Sheffield had been totally snubbed.

I may be relatively new to Sheffield - I moved here in 2019 from my hometown of Peterborough - but I love the city and there are evident reasons why so many students (like myself) choose to stay after they finish university.

So, this morning, I've come up with eight reasons I think Sheffield should have been included in the 260 Best Places to Live list

Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the city.

1. The Botanical Gardens

Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the city.

Photo Sales
You'll find friendly folk all over the city - I could never have imagined sitting and having a chat with someone I'd never met at a bus stop when I was younger. (Photo inside the Wharncliffe Arms in 2002)

2. Friendly people

You'll find friendly folk all over the city - I could never have imagined sitting and having a chat with someone I'd never met at a bus stop when I was younger. (Photo inside the Wharncliffe Arms in 2002) Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
This photo is from Bingham Park (heading towards Endcliffe Park) but we have dozens of brilliant green spaces in Sheffield - including Graves Park, Rother Valley, the Bole Hills, Millhouses Park and more!

3. Beautiful Parks

This photo is from Bingham Park (heading towards Endcliffe Park) but we have dozens of brilliant green spaces in Sheffield - including Graves Park, Rother Valley, the Bole Hills, Millhouses Park and more!

Photo Sales
Sheffield is quickly developing a broad, multi-cultural food scene and there are so many cuisines available in the city. (Pictured is a dish from Burritos Y Mas' new Mexican restaurant in Broomhill)

4. A foodie city

Sheffield is quickly developing a broad, multi-cultural food scene and there are so many cuisines available in the city. (Pictured is a dish from Burritos Y Mas' new Mexican restaurant in Broomhill) Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldYorkshire