Summer is here - these are Sheffield’s best restaurants for al fresco dining.

With Sheffield establishments overlooked in OpenTable’s ‘100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in the UK’, we’ve taken a look at 10 of the best places for eating al fresco in the Steel City.

Based on more than 1.3 million diner reviews, OpenTable’s list includes restaurants nationwide offering delicious food, beautiful views and an incredible outdoor dining experience. However, only 10 restaurants in Yorkshire made the list, and not a single one of them were in South Yorkshire.

Seeing as OpenTable users clearly have no clue what they’re talking out, here are our pick of outdoor dining spots in Sheffield that should have made the list:

1 . True Loves True Loves on the Victoria Quays is described as a 'gem' by its customers. Tuck into a cheese board and a perfectly matched glass of wine, or loaded fries and a cocktail as you watch the sunset over the canal.

2 . The Furnace Bar & Restaurant Located in the heart of the city, on Charter Row, is The Furnace. It's outdoor bar and terrace is a perfect place to sit out in the sunshine while enjoying their varied menu - and it's dog friendly.

3 . Domo Restaurant Domo at Eagle Works in Kelham Island specialises in delicious Sardinian food, and its outdoor terrace will make you feel like you've stepped right into Italy when the sunshine is out.

4 . Forum Kitchen + Bar Forum Kitchen + Bar, on Devonshire Street, has a large terrace that can be enjoyed seven days a week. This family and dog-friendly venue is a great spot to enjoy some food with views of Devonshire Green.