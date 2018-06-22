Operators of five Sheffield shisha bars made to cough up nearly £15, 000 for flouting smoking ban laws

The operators of five Sheffield shisha bars have been made to cough up nearly £15, 000 for flouting smoking ban laws in one of the city’s largest ever prosecutions of its kind.

Seven people who run Mint Paris, Wicked Lounge, Abu Dhabi, Samara lounge and Shisha Bar were proven guilty in their absence at Sheffield Magistrates Court this week and ordered to pay fines ranging from around £2000 to £4000 for failing to prevent smoking in a smoke-free place.

This follows a number of similar successful prosecutions by Sheffield Council’s health and safety enforcement team, who visited the shisha bars earlier this year together with colleagues from the safeguarding children board and South Yorkshire Police.

Mohamed Aidaroos Saleh Albakeeri of Queen Street, West Bar, who runs Mint Paris in London Road was ordered to pay £2,423 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

Sami Hassan of Cliff Street, Highfield, and Adam Ali of Pine Close, Kendray, were made to cough up £3, 792 for allowing smoking at Wicked Lounge on the Wicker.

Allowing smoking at Abu Dhabi in Highfield landed Heewa Saddiq, of Taunton Avenue, Wincobank, with fines, costs and a surcharge totalling £2, 032.

Roj Ali, of Cromwell Heights, Leeds, was made to cough up £2, 056 for allowing smoking at the Samara Lounge on Attercliffe Road.

Adrianna Dryzalowska and Youssef Khalid Ibrahim Al-Shamry, both of Masters Road, Sheffield Lane Top, allowed smoking at Shisha Bar near Spital Hill and were made to pay £4276.

After the hearings, Sheffield Council chiefs warned other shisha owners who operate illegally that the authorities are on their case.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment, said: "The law is clear: venues must be smoke-free, and that includes shisha bars. Despite repeated visits to many of these premises our officers still found illegal smoking taking place.

"The heavy fines imposed by the magistrates court ought to ensure these businesses and others think again and stop these illegal practices."

Greg Fell, director of public health, added: "Allowing any kind of smoking indoors puts customers and staff at risk from the dangers of inhaling the 4000 toxic chemicals in second-hand smoke, which has been proven beyond doubt to cause serious harm to health.

“This week we launched our Smokefree Sheffield initiative which outlines our commitment and the collective action of our city partners to tackling tobacco addiction and supporting as many people as possible to quit.

"We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to reduce smoking and we will prosecute premises who breach smokefree legislation.”