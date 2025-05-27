Operation Sceptre: Arrests and weapons seized in Sheffield knife crime crackdown

By Ciara Healy
Published 27th May 2025, 07:17 BST

A knife was recovered from a city centre car park, multiple weapons were handed in and more than 20 breaches of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were recorded as part of a week-long crackdown on knife crime in Sheffield.

The action was part of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which sees all 43 police forces across England and Wales take part in enforcement, education and early intervention work to tackle knife crime.

Throughout the week, officers in Sheffield carried out patrols, open land searches in known “stash spots,” and set up knife arches in high-footfall areas including The Moor and Fargate.

These arches help detect hidden weapons and allow officers to ensure dangerous items are seized and safely disposed of.

Officer emptying knife amnesty bin
Officer emptying knife amnesty bin | SYP

Sergeant Simon Pickering, from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Across the seven-day period of action, we have been carrying out patrols all of the city centre resulting in several arrests, over 20 Public Space Protection Order breaches, and the recovery of a knife from a car park.”

Several arrests were made during the operation, which also saw officers from the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team empty knife amnesty bins - where members of the public can anonymously surrender blades. These bins remain available all year round.

Officers carrying out searches as part of Operation Sceptre
Officers carrying out searches as part of Operation Sceptre | SYP

As part of the campaign’s educational outreach, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) from the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team visited local schools to speak to students about the dangers of knife crime and what support is available to them.

The week of action follows a string of high-profile knife incidents in the city, including the tragic death of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was fatally stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in February.

Police are urging anyone with concerns about weapons or suspicious activity to contact them or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

