OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice list: 3 Sheffield restaurants among the 10 ‘best overall’ South Yorkshire eateries

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in South Yorkshire, OpenTable has revealed the top 10 - and three of Sheffield’s eateries have made the list.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Each month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to give an up-to-date list of the top restaurants in all sorts of categories, from child-friendly to al fresco dining.

In the ‘best overall restaurants’ category, three Sheffield restaurants made the Top 10 list, meaning you don’t have to travel far to get a taste of some of the UK’s highest-rated dishes.

If you’re looking for a treat, a place to celebrate or even a location for your next date night, these restaurants in Sheffield and South Yorkshire should definitely be next on your list to visit.

1. OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice list - South Yorkshire

La Fiesta, a Spanish tapas bar in Doncaster, has made it among the 10 'best overall' restaurants in OpenTable's Diners’ Choice list. It has an 'exceptional' rating of 4.8 stars by 953 reviews on the site.

2. La Fiesta, Doncaster

Antler Grill and Wine, a Mediterranean and Persian restaurant in Hillsborough, has an 'exceptional' rating of 4.8 stars by 126 reviews on OpenTable.

3. Antler Grill and Wine, Sheffield

Estabulo, a Brazilian Steakhouse in Barnsley, has an 'awesome' rating on OpenTable. It has a 4.5 star rating by 1218 customer reviews.

4. Estabulo, Barnsley

