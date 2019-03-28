Opening of Kommune food hall in Sheffield gives fresh view of city centre quarter

The main dining room of the new Kommune food hall may only be a few metres higher than the street outside, but the view gives a fresh prospective on a somewhat run-down part of the city centre it lies in.

And that’s the hope, writes Ellen Beardmore, that this cool, open hub for eating and drinking could be a restart for the area surrounding Castle House on Angel Street once again.

The Department of Drinks wraps around the building's central staircase and stocks Freedom brewery beer, a carefully selected wine list and cocktails

It has been more than a year in the making, but last week the spacious hall with carefully selected traders was finally unveiled.

Eager crowds raced to taste the food on offer – from middle Eastern falafels by new trader MorMor to elegant fishcakes and canapes created by experienced chefs from Sharrowvale fishmonger JH Mann.

“We were always interested in doing something down here with food and drink”, said Ben TH, of

“We feel like Sheffield needs something like this in the city centre. It is quite a mixed city centre and since Castle Market closed some people think this part of town has been forgotten about.”

Ben said that many people who worked on the building had fond memories of when it had been the Co-operative in years gone by.

Aside from food traders, Kommune is also a destination for drinks. Its own bar wraps around the distinctive central staircase of the building, and Hop Hideout also offers a beer tasting room and drinks takeout.

Jules Gray, of Hop Hideout, said the building was ideally located on Sheffield’s “beer trail” between the city centre and Kelham Island.

She added: “Here we’ll be able to offer beer and food pairing, so I can suggest specific drinks that complement all the different foods offered by traders.

Jules Gray of Hop Hideout has a beer or wine for every occasion - whether they go home with you or are tasted on site. And they can be matched with other trader's dishes too'Jules said Kommune was on the "beer trail" to Kelham.

“The level of detail in the building is amazing.”

Kommune also has a modern art gallery – called The Viewing Room – and a specialist book, magazine and printed store called La Biblioteka

It is now open Tuesday-Saturday, 9am until 11pm, and Sundays 9am until 9pm.