The Government has recently announced a new ‘Pride in Place’ scheme which will deliver £5b of investment to 339 communities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is to be spent on boosting high streets and public spaces that have fallen into disrepair.

Here in Sheffield, two neighbourhoods will receive funding of up to £20m each. They are Batemoor/ Jordanthorpe and Parson Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline - powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. “That ends now. We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country.

“Because it is people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.”

We asked our readers how this money should be spent and what they would do with the funds if they were in charge.

Open more shops

Many of our readers called out the need for more and better shops on the high street. With a need for bigger brand names to return as many have sadly shut down in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dove said: "Attract a quality anchor retail store like John Lewis.

“This would generate footfall and income and stop the high street in Sheffield from dying completely.

“It has been on life support for years.

“Rejuvenate the retail experience and draw people to our city centre like other nearby cities do.”

For many of our readers it is the type of shops that they feel need to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked our readers how they would improve the high street if they were in charge of the funding from the Pride in Place programme. | Dean Atkins Photography

Maria Sash Hadjiandreou wrote: “Open decent shops, close all these fast food and nail shops.

“Where are all the great department stores?”

Pauline Bamford agreed, she said: “What we really need is ‘normal shops’ rather than cafes and phone shops.

“Unfortunately Sheffield has lost its character.”

This message was shared by many of our readers including Shane Cutts who said: “Open shops instead of having empty units” and John David Ellis who called out for “less fast food outlets.”

Linda Green told us: “Bring back decent shops and get rid of the cheap shops that spill out into our pavements.

“We have enough barber shops and vape shops.”

Many of our readers want more shops to open on the high street and wish big department stores would come back. | Dean Atkins Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking and transport

Parking was a very important issue to our readers who felt that it would improve their experience of the city centre if there was better parking available.

John Clarke said: “I would like to see it easier and cheaper to park in Sheffield.

“This would not only improve things for local people but encourage others to visit Sheffield.”

Chris Leach said he wishes there was more "affordable parking” and Henry Boot told us he wished there was “somewhere to park so the stuff I buy can be taken home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses were a concern for Lynda Whiteley, she wrote: “Reinstate buses on Leopold Street so that people can access Fargate.

“Not everyone is on a tram route, not everyone has a bus that goes to Church Street.”

Peter Fereday thinks the price of bus fare should drop and be free for the elderly.

Peter Atkin is concerned with shoppers who travel on foot into the centre, he said: “More pedestrian areas, better non car access.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking was a big issue for our readers who want better and cheaper parking options near the high street. | Dean Atkins Photography

Other ideas from our readers

A general tidy up of the high street and surrounding areas was welcomed by many of our readers.

Luke Charlie Chapple, said: “Demolish and open up parks, gardens, amphitheatres, sports facilities, water play and statues.

“The high street as we knew it died for a reason, let’s not repeat that history.”

Dannii McKeen wants maintenance to be done around paths, they said: “This would be a great help for us that are disabled or elderly. It would make our paths safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Boot told us she wants more free public toilets as well as for the parks in the city centre to be maintained "appropriately."

Margaret Bower wants more trees to be planted and David Wright suggested adding weather covered areas on The Moor for café customers to enjoy.

A few of our readers pointed out that new shops and amenities require investment and support.

Lynda Whitley said: “Don’t charge shops and cafes extortionate rates, then there would be plenty.”