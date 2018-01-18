Oops! Burglary suspect arrested in Sheffield after posting photo of stolen engagement ring on Facebook

In this social media obsessed age, it takes a certain willpower to keep from sharing the minutiae of your daily life with all and sundry.

But when you're handling stolen goods, it's probably best to be selective with what you share online.

One man failed to follow that advice, it seems, potentially earning himself an unwanted entry in the annals of witless criminals.

Police in Sheffield have arrested a 51-year-old on suspicion of burglary after he reportedly posted a photo of a stolen engagement ring on Facebook.

South Yorkshire Police said the man had the ring in his possession when he was arrested today, along with a suitcase full of electrical items which are suspected to be stolen.

The force said he remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, but officers hope to return the ring to its rightful owner shortly.