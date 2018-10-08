‘Only idiots carry knives:’ New Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker delivers anti-knife message in Sheffield episode

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker delivered a dramatic anti-knife crime message in the first episode of the Sheffield set sci-fi smash, telling viewers: “Only idiots carry knives.”

The Yorkshire-born star made her debut as the 13th Time Lord in last night’s eagerly anticipated episode which saw her become the first ever female Doctor in the long running BBC One show.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker reveals hew new Sonic Swiss Army - with Sheffield steel. (Photo: BBC).

And the episode, which saw her fight off an alien invasion in Sheffield, was used to help press home an anti-knife message which came on the same day as the city’s eighth fatal stabbing since March was announced.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t get aliens in Sheffield:’ Everyone is saying the same thing about Sheffield set Doctor Who episode

Previously, the character’s trusty tool for dealing with scrapes was the famous Sonic Screwdriver, but in last night’s debut, she revealed a new gadget.

Crafting a new screwdriver out of some outer-space scrap and Sheffield cutlery she said: “Sonic screwdriver – well I say screwdriver, but it’s a bit more multi-purpose than that.

“Scanner, diagnostics… tin opener. More of a… sonic Swiss army knife. Only without the knife. Only idiots carry knives.”

READ MORE:New Doctor Who trailer shows first glimpse of Sheffield scenes

Later, when confronting evil alien ‘Tim Shaw,’ the Doctor repeats her new description for the sonic after using it to defuse and move the DNA bombs he’d planted in to her companions.

“Swiss army sonic – now with added Sheffield steel,” she says proudly.

The message will be seen as important in light of the recent spate of fatal stabbings that have blighted the city in recent months.

READ MORE: Jodie Whittaker reveals she did crane jump stunt in new Doctor Who episode

Sheffield City Council‏ were thrilled when the Doctor crafted the new gadget from Sheffield steel, tweeting: "We're reyt proud that the fabulous new #DoctorWho handmade her all new sonic Swiss army knife with Sheffield steel. What a superb opening!"

The first episode, The Woman Who Fell To Earth, featured several Sheffield landmarks including Park Hill, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane an Tinsley Viaduct as well as scenes set on a train between Hathersage and Grindleford.