Online shrine created for young Sheffield man who died after car crashed into pond

An online shrine has been set up to keep alive the memory of a much-loved young Sheffield man who died after a car crashed into a pond.

Naveed Fazal's friends and family have been sharing tributes, photos and videos - including one taken just hours before the fatal crash - on the newly created memorial page.

Naveed's friends have described him as a 'gentle' soul with a great sense of humour

Naveed, who lived on Ecclesall Road South and would have turned 21 yesterday, died after a car came off Abbeydale Road South during the early hours of Saturday, May 19 and ended up in the large mill pond behind Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

Friends told how he had been fasting during the month of Ramadan and was driving home after closing his fast at a relative's house when the tragedy happened.

The memorial page on Facebook includes moving videos of the long line of flowers left near the scene of his death, loved ones releasing balloons and paper lanterns in his memory and of Naveed, who was a member of the Neepsend-based Eagle Pro Fight Club, displaying his martial arts prowess.

But perhaps the most heart-wrenching is one taken just two hours before the former Sheffield College student crashed to his death, which shows him out walking his dog.

Scores of people have shared their memories of Naveed on the online shrine

Reams of messages on the page pay tribute to his kind and 'gentle' nature, his generosity and the keen prankster's 'amazing sense of humour'.

James Howley wrote: "To the guy who always made us laugh, always had a joke, always had a smile, was always listening to his tunes, was always positive and always lived life to the full. Big Nav, I'm gonna miss you legend, but I know I'll see you again."

Saif Din said: "One of the funniest and most gentle lads I've ever met. The one guy who lit up the room when he walked in."

And Tawheed Rafique commented: "I miss you so much every day I think about you. We had so many memories together also the funny times in Silverdale at lunchtimes every day."

Naveed attended Sheffield College

There is also a special message from British Muslim Youth, which said: "Naveed was a special person. A young man with a completely pure and innocent heart. He had unique features that we see in very few people. He was firm even in difficult circumstances in holding onto his identity; being a proud British Muslim."

Dozens of Naveed's loved ones marked what would have been his 21st birthday yesterday by gathering beside the pond where he died and releasing a raft of balloons.

A fundraising page set up in his memory raised more than £7,000, which will pay for wells and water pumps to be built in Malawi, Somalia, Bangladesh and India, and for aid to be provided in Syria and Palestine.

You can visit the Naveed Gill Fazal memorial page at www.facebook.com/NaveedGillFazal.

Balloons are released to mark what would have been Naveed's 21st birthday